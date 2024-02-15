What is the most common mistake GTA Online players make with Nightshark?

The HVY Nightshark is one of GTA Online's oldest and most reliable vehicles that help players fight enemies. It is a military-grade SUV released in August 2017 as part of the GTA Online: Gunrunning DLC update. While the player base has been using the vehicle for years, there is a common mistake that is repeatedly made by many Nightshark owners.

However, a popular YouTuber named GhillieMaster (YouTube/@GhillieMaster) recently shared a video outlining the blunder and how to rectify it. More details are discussed below.

HVY Nightshark should not be equipped with Window Plates in GTA Online

On February 14, 2024, GhillieMaster shared the above video demonstrating how applying Window Plates in the armored vehicle in GTA 5 Online significantly reduces users’ convenience.

According to their discovery, the Window Plates on both sides do nothing to protect the people inside, especially the driver. Most players equip the upgrade hoping that enemies will not be able to shoot bullets at them from any direction. However, the YouTuber demonstrated that the side Window Plates are just cosmetic changes, so anyone from outside can shoot through them similar to normal vehicles.

However, the only effective armor plates are the front and rear panels that do stop bullets (for the most part) from entering inside.

While this may not look like a big deal for the best freeroam vehicle in GTA Online, GhillieMaster again pointed out that applying the window armor plates eliminates players' ability to use personal weapons from inside the vehicle.

Although the HVY Nightshark comes with four front-facing machine guns by default, they are not very effective in fighting enemies. The YouTuber pointed out that the machine guns are placed very low in the vehicle, so the user would not be able to hit others sitting in a Nightshark or other high-stance vehicles.

One should also note that a fully upgraded Nightshark requires the following amount of explosions to be destroyed:

Homing Missiles: 27

Sticky Bombs: 9

Explosive Bullets: 23 rounds

Tank Canon: 5

These features make the HVY Nightshark one of the must-own vehicles in GTA Online. However, according to GhillieMaster, players should not equip any of the Window Plate upgrades and leave the glass panels as they are.

This will not only allow you to use the default machine guns but also allow you to use all the other weapons that Rockstar Games usually allows players to use while inside a vehicle.

You can still apply the 100% Armor Upgrade, Door Plates, Headlight Protectors, and Rear Light Protectors. While the last two are cosmetic upgrades, the first two increase the vehicle’s durability and also protect the passengers from outside explosions.

Therefore, if you use the HVY Nightshark to operate your Gunrunning business in GTA 5 Online, you should avoid this mistake.

