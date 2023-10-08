What more to expect from GTA 5 Halloween Event 2023?

Rockstar Games kickstarted the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event on October 5, 2023. Like last year, the gaming studio will celebrate the spooky month with four installments. The first week of celebrations that will last till October 11, 2023, has brought some interesting surprises and game modes into Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. However, there are still many more surprises left to be disclosed.

While Rockstar Games hasn’t announced the upcoming surprises yet, data miners have previously leaked some events that will take place in the coming weeks. This article explains what you can expect from the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event based on leaks.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions based on leaks.

Upcoming Halloween surprise events and souvenirs in GTA Online

UFO sighting is an integral part of Halloween celebrations in the multiplayer game, and GTA 5 Halloween 2023 event is also expected to include the same. While Rockstar Games did not add them to the game with the last update, fans are anticipating that they will appear in the skies with the next update.

Expand Tweet

Along with the UFO sightings, you can also expect to encounter a random event called Possessed Animals in the upcoming weeks. According to a renowned data miner named floorball, Rockstar Games will add a few animals to the multiplayer game that will try to hunt you in free roam.

Expand Tweet

Another data miner named WildBrick142 disclosed that you would encounter ghost sightings in an upcoming event called Ghost Hunt Collectible. Similar to UFOs, ghosts will appear at random locations on the map (on the ground) between 8 PM and 6 AM in-game time. You must photograph nine ghosts, after which a special ghost will spawn at a discreet location.

Many fans also believe that Rockstar Games will release the Albany Brigham as part of the Halloween surprises in GTA Online. It is the only car that is left to be released from the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

Expand Tweet

According to WildBrick142, photographing the 10th ghost in the game will unlock a special livery for the Brigham, which validates the rumors even more.

Expand Tweet

The multiplayer game does not have any decorative changes as of now. However, you can expect to see Halloween-themed decorations such as coffins, tombstones, pumpkin racks, and many more at various locations.

While the above-mentioned things were leaked by data miners, an official from Rockstar Games also previously teased the GTA Online Halloween celebrations. Scott Butchard, Rockstar North's design director, once stated:

“We take inspiration from comments on forums or videos and screenshots players have taken of things they’ve done in-game… There’s a fun example of this that’s coming for this year’s Halloween event that makes me laugh every time…”

Some optimistic fans are also expecting a confirmation of the GTA 6 price leak and a trailer for the game.

Poll : Are you excited for the upcoming GTA Online Halloween 2023 events? Yes No 0 votes