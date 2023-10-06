5 of the best GTA Online Halloween modes

With the beginning of October, the Halloween-themed game modes are back in GTA Online, and fans have been enjoying them quite well. The Halloween mode gameplays are temporary in the multiplayer game and occur only on special occasions, especially during Halloween celebrations. These are Adversary Modes that provide a unique gameplay experience.

Although nearly 50 Adversary Modes are in the game, not all of them are Halloween-themed. This article lists five of the best GTA Online Halloween modes you must try in October 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Alien Survivals, Slasher, and three other best Halloween modes in GTA Online

1) Judgement Day

Judgement Day is one of the most popular Halloween Adversary Modes that you can enjoy this Halloween season. It has seven missions based on different locations. You must have at least three players and a maximum of 12 players to start the game.

The game divides the players into two groups: Hunted and Riders. Each team must eliminate enemy team members to win the mission. The Riders' team gets motorcycles to search the Hunted. If you are on the Hunted team, you must survive till dawn by hiding or killing the RIders. The mission has returned to the game after the latest GTA Online weekly update.

2) Alien Survivals

Alien Survivals is an interesting Halloween game mode in GTA Online where you play as an alien and fight against human NPCs. Rockstar Games provides seven maps where you must survive to win the mission. The map has armor and weapons hidden in different locations, and you must use them to survive.

Interestingly, Rockstar offers the Unholy Hellbringer, which is a futuristic alien weapon in the game. Alien Survivals is one of the best ways to enjoy the GTA 5 Halloween 2023 event. You can team up with friends to make the gameplay more interesting.

3) Condemned

The Condemned is one of GTA Online's most challenging Halloween Adversary Modes. It has many unexpected twists that can bamboozle you during the gameplay. The lobby must have a minimum of two and a maximum of four players to start the mission. One of the players will become the Condemned, whose goal is to kill other players.

Interestingly, when a Condemned kills someone, the player with the least kill numbers transforms into the new character. The choice of weapons is also very limited. While the Condemned only gets a Pump Shotgun, others have to survive with their fists, a knife, and a Marksman Pistol with three rounds of bullets.

4) Slasher

The Slasher mode in GTA Online also has a challenging aspect. However, since it has been a part of the game since October 2015, veteran players have become survival experts. The game requires two to eight players, divided between The Slasher and The Hunted.

The goal of the Slasher is to find and kill other players. Rockstar provides a Pump Shotgun and a Machete for the character. However, the Hunted will only have a flashlight for the first three minutes to survive. After the time cap, every player will have the same weapons. Since it is one of the oldest missions in GTA Online, many fans also hope to play it in Grand Theft Auto 6.

5) Lost Vs Damned

The Lost Vs Damned is also filled with unexpected twists and turns. Two to ten players can play this game mode, where they’ll be divided into two teams: the Angels and the Demons. However, your team will change with each passing minute. The goal of each team is to kill the opponent team members.

While the Demons team gets several powerful guns and weapons, the Angels team only gets a Machete. However, the team change also changes the weapons in hand. Each team must gather as many points as possible to win the game in GTA Online.

