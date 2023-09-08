Why GTA Online Motor Wars is one of the best adversary modes in the game

The GTA Online Motor Wars which first debuted in August 2017 is one of the most popular Adversary Modes in the game. However, Rockstar Games removed it later and reintroduced it with the latest weekly update on September 7, 2023. Many players are seen actively participating in the missions as it is also offering double money bonuses until September 13, 2023.

While veteran players are already familiar with the game mode, new players are perplexed about it. This article briefly explains why the Motor Wars Adversary Mode is so popular among GTA Online players.

What makes the Motor Wars Adversary Mode more popular in GTA Online

The Motor Wars Adversary Mode is an improved version of the Last Team Standing gameplay in GTA Online. Many players also compare it with the Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG) video game. This mode can feature between four to 28 players. Each player must be in a team, and each lobby can have two to four teams.

The main objective of the Adversary Mode is to survive on the map, kill other players, and be the last player(s) alive. While the gameplay takes place on the same map, Rockstar Games allows players to roam around only in a limited area.

There are seven missions under the Motor Wars Adversary Mode and each mission has a dedicated map area. They are as follows:

Motor Wars I - Pillbox Hill Motor Wars II - RON Alternates Wind Farm, Davis Quartz Motor Wars III - Vinewood Hills Motor Wars IV - Redwood Lights Track, Grand Senora Desert Motor Wars V - Elysian Island Motor Wars VI - Sandy Shores, Grapeseed, and Alamo Sea Motor Wars VII - Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness

You’ll be dropped into these areas from a Cargobob. There are plenty of weapons and vehicles you can collect and use during the gameplay. GTA Online players must find their useful collectibles and hunt down others before the timer runs out.

Many players love the battle royale aspect of this Grand Theft Auto Online mission. Rockstar also offers several surprise elements that keep players engaged in the gameplay. The choices of weapons and vehicles are also vast, allowing players to decide their next moves accordingly.

Interestingly, the playable area also shrinks with time, forcing campers to move out of their locations. This allows other GTA Online players to engage in fierce gunfights with them. The payout increment after the latest GTA Online weekly update also entices players to replay the missions. You can finish each mission on foot or by using various special and weaponized vehicles found on the map.

The factors listed above undoubtedly make the Motor Wars one of the best Adversary Modes in the game, and Rockstar should consider adding it in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

