What is the fastest bike in GTA Online in September 2021

GTA Online Players are endlessly searching for the biggest and best of anything and everything the game has to offer. Whether it is the biggest Heist, the best Survival mission, or the fastest ride, players are always on the lookout for the latest items and updates.

But what about right now? In terms of speed for all intents and purposes, it is undoubtedly worth finding out which bike in GTA Online players have found the fastest in September 2021.

GTA Online's fastest bike (September 2021)

Yes, the Deathbike was the fastest bike in GTA Online in September 2021, if not ever since its release with the Arena Wars DLC. Players will just have to wait and see if any new upcoming DLCs bring us anything that can top the Arena Wars Deathbike, but it doesn't seem very likely. Not before the GTA V Extended and Enhanced release next March, that is.

With a top speed of up to 150mph, the Deathbike outshines a number of its closest competitors in GTA Online by well over ten seconds and is one of the better Arena Wars vehicles. This is because the Deathbike is so fast and compact, with a very dangerous flare.

The first thing players must do is visit Southern S.A. Super Autos or ArenaWars.tv to buy The Gargoyle. The Gargoyle is the base model bike for the supreme Deathbike, and it only costs $120,000.

The Original Gargoyle motorbike (Image by Rockstar.com)

The next step is the most exciting, albeit the most expensive part. It is time to upgrade the Gargoyle at the Arena Wars Workshop or Los Santos Customs and turn it into the Deathbike, the fastest and most dangerous bike in the game. This complete upgrade will set the player back around $1.2 mil—a small price to pay for perfection.

In terms of danger, it’s fair to say that bikes don’t come much more dangerous than the Deathbike in GTA Online. After the fact that it can withstand a blast from a homing missile and still be fast enough to escape, the Deathbike can be equipped with a rear shield in the Apocalypse model to shield the driver. In addition, players can add the sawblades to mow down enemies and mince car tires or use the twin machine guns to eradicate foes in a matter of seconds.

Players may require helmets (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

At the end of the day, it comes down to personal preference when choosing the “fastest bike.” But it is good to know that so much research has been done on this vehicle in GTA Online to dub it the official #1 fastest bike.

