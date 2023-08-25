What is GTA 5 RP? Grand Theft Auto's most popular multiplayer experience

Players are bound to hear "GTA 5 RP" at least once if they're part of a gaming circle, given its popularity on Twitch. For those who don't know, that term basically stands for Grand Theft Auto V Roleplay and is an exceptionally well-known multiplayer experience. Since RP in GTA 5 might be a complex topic to some, this article will answer the most common questions asked on Google regarding it.

It is worth mentioning that Grand Theft Auto Roleplay exists outside of GTA 5 RP. That said, GTA 5's version is just the most popular. However, titles such as Grand Theft Auto IV or San Andreas feature their own alternatives.

What is GTA 5 RP?

Notice how there are multiple roleplay servers? (Image via FiveM)

It is vital to mention that GTA 5 RP isn't a singular entity. It's not an official game; rather, this experience is spread across multiple RAGE and FiveM servers, many of which have their own unique gameplay features. The above screenshot shows some random FiveM servers, so readers should know that way more options exist than what's presented here.

For example, some popular GTA 5 RP servers not displayed in the image above include:

NoPixel

Eclipse

GTA World

Marbella Vice

Ignite RP

Of course, there are many other niche servers not included in the list above.

Is GTA 5 RP free?

The answer will vary based on which server you're trying to get into (Image via @Florian_Nguyen/Twitter)

Downloading and installing either FiveM or RAGE Multiplayer costs nothing. Most roleplay servers are free to join, but it is worth mentioning that some may require you to donate. You always have the option to choose which RP server you wish to join, so you can opt never to donate if that's not up your alley.

Is GTA 5 RP on console?

Grand Theft Auto 5's RP is harder to set up on consoles compared to the ease of doing so on a PC. Anybody who isn't tech-savvy may just wish to stick to computer roleplay servers. Still, guides on how to join specific options on consoles exist, so you must look them up to learn about the relevant server you wish to join.

Popular GTA 5 RP slang

Rules can be quite strict in many servers (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

Here is a list of slang you may wish to know before trying Grand Theft Auto 5's RP:

EMS: Emergency Medical Services

Emergency Medical Services ERP: Erotic Roleplay (this can be against the rules in some servers)

Erotic Roleplay (this can be against the rules in some servers) Fear RP: Fear Roleplay (you ideally should fear for your character like it was real life)

Fear Roleplay (you ideally should fear for your character like it was real life) Fail RP: Fail Roleplay

Fail Roleplay Flight out of the city: You're getting kicked or otherwise leaving the server.

You're getting kicked or otherwise leaving the server. IC: In Character

In Character ICU: Intensive Care Unit

Intensive Care Unit Metagaming: When your character knows something that they realistically wouldn't (like another person's location or their plans).

When your character knows something that they realistically wouldn't (like another person's location or their plans). NLR: New Life Rule

New Life Rule NVL: No Value of Life

No Value of Life OOC: Out-of-character

Out-of-character Powergaming: You're intentionally trying to force your character to win or always be dominant.

You're intentionally trying to force your character to win or always be dominant. RDM: Random Deathmatch (this is an easy way to get kicked or banned)

Random Deathmatch (this is an easy way to get kicked or banned) Streamsniping: This term is used when you're crashing a streamer's gameplay.

This term is used when you're crashing a streamer's gameplay. VCB: Visual Contact Broken

Visual Contact Broken VDM: Vehicle Deathmatch (another easy way to get kicked or banned)

Vehicle Deathmatch (another easy way to get kicked or banned) Whitelisted: Some servers require you to apply and get accepted in order to join.

More jargon not presented above is tied to roleplaying, but this list above should suffice when it comes to the most important terms or phrases often used in RP.

