What is known about GTA 6 so far?

With another year drawing to a close, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans continue to wait patiently for Rockstar Games to release official information about what GTA 6 would be like. That said, certain developments and leaks have given players an unofficial sneak peek into the upcoming game.

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that they are working on a new GTA title, leaving fans to speculate about GTA 6 and its offerings. This article sums up important information about the next title that has come to light.

Everything players need to know about GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto fans should keep in mind that most information about the game available at the moment is based on speculation, and all of it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Leaks released in September 2022 gave fans some insight into what Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to look like. The visuals from the 90 leaked video clips did not portray the title in its final avatar. Instead, they showed off the game in its early stages of development under Rockstar Games.

The hacking incident led to fans learning quite a few things about Grand Theft Auto 6 that could possibly reflect in the final version as Rockstar Games themselves confirmed that the leaked videos showcased an early version of Grand Theft Auto 6. Fans could not help but be excited after the exciting reveals.

What did the GTA 6 leak reveal about the upcoming game?

According to the leaks, players can expect to revisit Vice City in its contemporary form. This was arguably the biggest discovery as gamers have been wondering where Rockstar Games would take them next for many years now.

The next significant reveal was the existence of dual protagonists. Having more than one playable character is something Rockstar Games mastered with Grand Theft Auto 5, but many players did not like the feature as it made their game uneven and non-linear.

It seems that Rockstar Games has decided to keep the multiple-protagonist aspect in the next title but toned it down to only two playable characters to make players happy.

This also helped reveal some possible plot elements in the Grand Theft Auto 6 narrative as many fans were already expecting Rockstar Games to tell a Bonnie-and-Clyde-esque story with the new game. Having two playable characters would perfectly fit this theory.

On the technical side, several new features, such as cops remembering players' car licenses and the type of crimes they have committed, were discovered due to the leaks. It seems that NPCs will have improved reactions in the upcoming title as they were seen having dynamic mechanics such as ducking down and showing more emotions.

New gameplay features such as robbing a diner and character movement mechanics such as crawling were also revealed in the leaks. Finally, all the weapons and cars in the videos appeared to be more detailed than ever before in the Grand Theft Auto series.

All this information about Grand Theft Auto 6 may prove to be accurate, but players should remember that the developers can make significant changes anytime, altering these features.

