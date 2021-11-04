What makes Dimitri a great antagonist in GTA 4?

Dimitri Rascalov is one of the most ruthless antagonists in the entire GTA franchise, let alone GTA 4.

Right off the bat, he seems to be a decent criminal. Dimitri makes himself look like a calm and collected individual with a sense of honor. Rockstar even contrasts him with the hotheaded Mikhail Faustin. Beneath the exterior, however, lies a truly deranged man. He is not someone to mess with in GTA 4.

Dimitri will stop at nothing to get what he wants and he doesn’t abide by any type of moral code. This makes him a dangerous threat in GTA 4.

A peek into the mind of Dimitri Rascalov from GTA 4 and what makes him a great antagonist

He tricks the player into gaining their trust

When Niko Bellic took out Vladimir Glebov, it put him in a really bad situation. The Russian Mafia managed to track him and Roman down, forcing Niko to work for them. This organization was run by Mikhail Faustin and Dimitri Rascalov, respectively.

Dimitri initially seems to be the lesser of two evils, as Mikhail comes off as a frightening man prone to rash decisions. Meanwhile, Dimitri is more rational by comparison. Of course, this is all a facade as Dimitri is just using Niko for his benefit.

At some point in GTA 4, Mikhail angers the wrong person which puts the Russian Mafia in hot water. Dimitri saves his own skin by ordering Mikhail's death by Niko's hand. This was the turning point of Niko and Dimitri's relationship.

Dimitri's defining trait is betrayal

As a true sociopath, Dimitri only cares for himself. He is willing to betray anybody if it suits his needs. Even his supposed best friends aren't safe. After Mikhail is taken out, Dimitri rules over the Russian Mafia.

For all his efforts, Niko is rewarded with betrayal. Dimitri set up a death trap for him where Niko just barely survives a warehouse shooting.

Dimitri is very deceptive to both, his allies and his enemies. This is best seen in the Deal ending for GTA 4. He betrays not only the player, but also major antagonist Jimmy Pegorino. Loyalty is a very foreign concept to Dimitri.

He makes it very personal against Niko

Antagonists are the main source of conflict in a story and Dimitri takes a very involved role in GTA 4. This can be seen when he constantly taunts Niko over the phone. Keep in mind that the Bellic cousins barely escaped Broker with their lives.

To pour salt on the wound, Dimitri burned down all their properties. He also kidnaps Roman later on where Niko has to clear out an entire warehouse before he gets to save his cousin. At this point, Niko swears vengeance against Dimitri. At this point in GTA 4's story, the stakes are at an all time high.

Taking Dimitri out is extremely rewarding

Great villains are meant to be worthy opponents for the hero. That is exactly what Dimitri does in GTA 4. He provides good emotional investment in the story and enough fuel for players to keep hating him till the end.

Arguably, the most satisfying outcome is the Revenge ending in GTA 4. Roman manages to survive while Niko takes out Dimitri in a final showdown. What makes it fitting is the setting for their final confrontation which takes place on the Platypus ship. This is the very same vehicle that Niko had boarded to arrive in Liberty City.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Danyal Arabi