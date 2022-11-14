What is the Mega Blade glitch in GTA Online?

GTA Online's Arena War vehicles are known for their destruction and chaos. Arena War vehicles were added to GTA Online with the Arena War update almost four years ago. These death machines can be equipped with all sorts of machine guns and blades. A glitch was found with one of these upgrades, the Mega Blade.

Among the many upgrades, three of these Arena War vehicles have an upgrade to have a Mega Blade installed and now there's a glitch found in GTA Online with this specific upgrade. Once players get too close to a vehicle fitted with a Mega Blade, they get tossed up in a funny way, hurting them but not killing them.

This article will detail the glitch and how players can try and check it themselves.

GTA Online's Mega Blade glitch throws players up to a short distance

As seen in the video above, the two players can be seen demonstrating how the glitch works with the Mega Blade, launching them one by one as they get close to the vehicle fitted with the upgrade. The blade launches the player either up or behind the vehicle over a short distance without hurting the player much.

The Mega Blade is part of a weapon upgrade that's available for three of the Arena War vehicles - Brutus, Imperator, and the ZR 380. All three vehicles come in three variants - Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare.

The Brutus is available for $2,666,650, the Imperator is available for $2,284,940, and the ZR 380 can be availed at $2,138,640. The Mega Blade upgrade for the three Brutus Arena War variants costs GTA$451,500, while the same costs GTA$295,000 for the Imperator and the ZR 380 variants.

Other launch glitches

There are several other launch glitches in the game too, some of them launching and throwing not just players but also vehicles far away. In some glitches, players get launched vertically before they fall to their death, or at times players even survive falling off from quite some height.

These are some of the most infamous launch glitches in GTA Online that are often repeated by players:

Declasse Granger 3600LX

The Declasse costs just over GTA$1 Million and once bought and fully upgraded, there's a glitch the vehicle causes that sends players flying as far up as to reach a skyscraper's roof. Here's how to try the glitch:

Take it to an open section, probably next to the building you'd like to get to the roof of.

Use the Interaction menu to open all the doors of the vehicle.

Walk up to the open trunk of the vehicle

Press "X" if using an Xbox controller or the square button if on the PlayStation.

You will be launched vertically.

Vinewood Hills

This exact location also has a straight-up launch glitch that players can try. To get the glitch to work, here are the steps for players to follow:

Get a gun, and it doesn't matter which gun is used for this glitch.

Go into first-person mode.

If you are on the exact spot mentioned in the video, you should see a ledge on the side.

Run towards this ledge and as soon as you run over the ledge, start pressing the respective jump button on the platform you're playing the game in.

You will get launched vertically.

Prosperity Street/Vespucci Canals

At the end of Prosperity Street in Vespucci, there's a tennis club that has a launch glitch.

Take a bike and ride towards the wall of the tennis club.

You will either be launched inside the tennis court or get launched vertically.

Most of the time, players get launched high enough to land on the opposite building's roof. The best part about these glitches is that when players fall to the ground even from ridiculous heights, it does not hurt them as much as it normally would.

