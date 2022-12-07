What is Moodymann's role in GTA Online storyline?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online includes a variety of characters, each with their own set of missions and attributes. While the popular multiplayer game lacks a definite and linear storyline like its single-player counterpart, Rockstar Games provides the characters with a series of missions and short narratives.

Moodymann is a well-known character in the game with distinct traits and missions. He serves as a supporting character, only providing and supervising his missions. However, the vast majority of the player base despises him for inexplicable reasons.

This article explains Moddyman's role in the plot of GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

How KDJ Moodymann became one of the key characters in GTA Online

Kenny Dixon Jr., also known as Moodymann, was added to the game on December 15, 2020, with the Cayo Perico Heist update. He is a producer and DJ from Detroit who moved to Los Santos and began working as a resident DJ at The Music Locker nightclub, under The Diamond Casino & Resort.

During that time, his white Gauntlet Hellfire with the custom "MOODYMAN" number plate can be found in the casino's underground parking garage. Initially, Moodymann was just a DJ whom GTA Online players could go to and enjoy his music at the nightclub.

However, with the Los Santos Tuners update on July 20, 2021, Rockstar Games changed Moodymann's attribution and brought him to the LS Car Meet as a renowned car business operator and manager in the city. In the same update, his girlfriend Sessanta, who assists him in business and missions, was also added to the game.

This update made Moodymann one of the key characters in GTA Online. When gamers buy the Auto Shop business, both Sessanta and KDJ Moodymann accompany the property as stewards for various in-house affairs.

While Sessanta is frequently found inside the Auto Shop, Moodymann is always present at the LS Car Meet. However, they both collaborate to provide contract missions.

After purchasing the business, he sends GTA players on a setup mission to recover Sessanta's car from LSPD's impound lot. According to Moodymann, the job is a "test" before they join ventures for future illegal activities.

Once the setup is complete, players can find various contract missions on the Job Board inside the business. While KDJ works as back-end support, providing jobs and clients to the players, Sessanta sources equipment and teams from the front end.

They both communicate with the player frequently on the phone while on missions. Moodymann is occasionally seen at the end of a mission, either paying the player or supervising the deal.

The contract missions provided by KDJ Moodymann are some of the best missions in GTA Online, paying anywhere from $170,000 to $375,000. Each contract consists of two setup missions followed by the final job. The following are the details of Moodymann's Auto Shop contract missions:

The Data Contract - $170,000

The E.C.U Job - $172,000

The Prison Contract - $175,000

The Bank Contract - $178,000

The Lost Contract - $180,000

The Agency Deal - $182,000

The Superdollar Deal - $185,000

The Union Depository Contract - $300,000 to $375,000

These missions are randomly provided and shuffled regularly. GTA Online players can select any of the three available missions from the Job Board.

