What is new in GTA Online June 2023 update? Full list of features explored

GTA Online's big June 2023 update, San Andreas Mercenaries, will be launched on the 13th of that month. This game usually gets two major patches a year, so there will inevitably be plenty of content to discuss regarding this release. Rockstar Games has revealed plenty of information regarding this DLC in the few Newswire articles it has released thus far. Hence, let's cover the important details associated with San Andreas Mercenaries.

Note that Rockstar Games hasn't revealed literally everything. There will still be some surprises to be had when the big June 2023 update goes live. Moreover, the new vehicles coming with this DLC will be something that many players will love to see and determine their value in GTA Online's current metagame.

Everything new in GTA Online's June 2023 update (San Andreas Mercenaries)

Here is a rundown of the most essential information tied to the new major June 2023 update:

Name of the DLC: San Andreas Mercenaries

San Andreas Mercenaries Release date: June 13, 2023

June 13, 2023 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

This DLC's plot involves the player, Charlie Reed, and the Los Santos Angels fighting against Merryweather Security. One of the first things advertised for this new update is that GTA Online's Mammoth Avenger will get new weapons and an Operations Terminal for what is presumably new missions.

Rockstar Games later revealed an official trailer that interestingly shows a Mammoth Thruster inside that plane. Besides that, the Avenger can also be customized at a Hangar, and you won't require a property to store it anymore.

Here is a list of other major changes confirmed for GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries:

Vehicle updates: Mors Mutual can cover all destroyed vehicles, GTA Online players can put custom descriptions for their garages, and "lesser-used vehicles" cannot be purchased from in-game sites like Legendary Motorsport anymore.

Mors Mutual can cover all destroyed vehicles, GTA Online players can put custom descriptions for their garages, and "lesser-used vehicles" cannot be purchased from in-game sites like Legendary Motorsport anymore. Taxi Work: Willard Eudora and Classique Broadway can do Taxi Work if they have taxi liveries equipped.

Willard Eudora and Classique Broadway can do Taxi Work if they have taxi liveries equipped. F-160 Raiju: This plane will have Stealth Mode, VTOL, and L3/LS.

This plane will have Stealth Mode, VTOL, and L3/LS. Register as a Boss: Merges CEO/VIP and MC President.

Merges CEO/VIP and MC President. Ammu-Nation buffs: Buy All is available for Body Armor, and Rank requirements no longer exist for them.

Buy All is available for Body Armor, and Rank requirements no longer exist for them. Body Armor buffs: Body Armor will restock after Quick Restarting a mission. Equipping it from the Weapon Wheel selects the most appropriate for the damage taken thus far.

Body Armor will restock after Quick Restarting a mission. Equipping it from the Weapon Wheel selects the most appropriate for the damage taken thus far. Fewer calls: Tom Connors and English Dave won't call GTA Online players when they're in freefall or are currently using a parachute.

Tom Connors and English Dave won't call GTA Online players when they're in freefall or are currently using a parachute. Madrazo Dispatch Services: These jobs can now be done solo.

These jobs can now be done solo. Alternate Sprint: A button to hold it down will exist in Settings.

A button to hold it down will exist in Settings. Naming Acid: Doing this gives you 5% more value in a Sell Mission.

Doing this gives you 5% more value in a Sell Mission. Daily Objective Ranks: Rank requirements won't prevent players from doing Daily Objectives anymore.

Rank requirements won't prevent players from doing Daily Objectives anymore. Payout balancing: More money for collectibles, events, and certain missions.

More money for collectibles, events, and certain missions. P-996 LAZER and Hydra nerfs: These two planes will have their weapons rebalanced for Freemode.

These two planes will have their weapons rebalanced for Freemode. Orbital Cannon nerf: This weapon cannot "be instantly reset or refunded."

This weapon cannot "be instantly reset or refunded." Content Creator changes: New props, snow weather, disabling music, team-based outfits, Dynamic Teams, and more will be released.

One more new feature to be introduced in GTA Online's big June 2023 update is Career Progress. Only PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will have access to it. Career Progress essentially allows gamers to see their progress and accomplishments in the game.

GTA+ addition (June 2023)

One noticeable addition to GTA+ that GTA Online players can take advantage of in the June 2023 update is The Vinewood Car Club. This feature will allow players to:

Visit an exclusive car club to see the current rotation of vehicles.

Test drive the aforementioned rides, including the option to bring the car to you in Freemode.

Get a 20% or higher discount on said vehicles.

It is currently unknown what will be available at The Vinewood Car Club's launch.

