What is Princess Robot Bubblegum in the GTA series?

The GTA series has always introduced many real-life-like elements, especially since the beginning of the HD Universe, and Princess Robot Bubblegum is one of them. Produced by Red Cloud Tsunami Series, it is a Japanese anime series in the video game franchise.

It is one of the most controversial series in the title and was first introduced with the iconic Grand Theft Auto 4. Many players might not have heard about it despite it being mentioned in Grand Theft Auto 5 as well. With that being said, let’s learn all there is to know about Princess Robot Bubblegum in the GTA series.

Princess Robot Bubblegum anime is a controversial addition in GTA series

Princess Robot Bubblegum, otherwise known as PRB, was first mentioned in GTA 4 in a radio advertisement. Players can hear about it on radio stations throughout the game. However, it later debuted as a watchable series in the later expansions, which are:

Grand Theft Auto 4: The Lost and Damned

Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony

In both games, the anime series appears on in-game television on the Conglomerated National Television (CNT) channel. The CNT network is primarily inspired by real-life US TV networks like TNT and CNN, and its logo closely resembles that of AMC.

Princess Robot Bubblegum (PRB) seems to be a parody of shōjo anime, but it also incongruously mixes tropes of seinen and shōnen anime. Its name is also inspired by the futuristic Bubblegum Crisis.

Several in-game characters were cast for the anime series, including:

Princess Robot Bubblegum

Saki

Sword Boy

Humpy

Muffy

Grindy

Smokey

Poopy

Shiny Wasabi Kitty

It is also possible that some of these characters are based on the anime Fairy Tail due to their cat-like appearance and their ability to fly. Sword Boy’s design also seems to be a jab at the famous Final Fantasy series due to his clothing and an oversized sword.

During the events of GTA 4, PRB was heavily controversial and a lot of people protested against its airing, as reported by Weazel News in the game. The journalism branch of Weazel was first mentioned in Liberty City Stories, however, it debuted in the HD Universe, reporting events of Liberty City.

In GTA Chinatown Wars, players can see many advertisements of the anime series throughout Liberty City, mostly in Bohan and Dukes parts of the map.

In the latest GTA 5, the anime series was supposed to be broadcasted again. However, it is believed that many parents raised an issue about the wrong message the show might give to young males. Hence, it was banned from being televised.

In the enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto 5, players can watch a brand-new episode of PRB on the CNT channel as well as on its in-game website of the same name. It features a fresh and updated art style for the characters and fans can watch episodes from seasons 1 and 2 of the series.

It’s safe to say that GTA 4 was one of Rockstar's most detailed and ambitious games due to a lot of new concepts introduced with it. With the upcoming title in the series set to be the next immediate project of the developers, fans can expect to see PRB mentioned in it as well.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes