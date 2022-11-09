In a few days, GTA Online players will only have two weeks to collect their $2,000,000 in the Heists Event. Rockstar Games has given one a financial incentive to complete all the major heist finales by November 24.

The Heists Event will reward GTA Online fans with a hefty sum of $2,000,000. That's not even counting the usual earnings from these missions, so players will likely make millions more.

With that said, GTA Online enthusiasts should also keep in mind the weekly bonuses, which can stack with the usual rewards. The purpose of this article is to let players know what to expect in the next few weeks. By doing so, it will allow them to prepare for specific heists.

GTA Online players should stay up to date with the weekly bonuses for the Heists Event

This week was mostly focused on the Doomsday Heist

From November 3-9, GTA Online's weekly update has a strong focus on the Doomsday Heist. There are currently Doomsday Bonuses that yield the following rewards:

A free Clifford Hoodie for completing the Doomsday Heist

50% extra money and RP on the Doomsday Heist

Facilities and their upgrades are 40% off

Setup costs are 50% off

Gas masks are 35% off

Players can still take advantage of these great deals. By the end of November 9, they will only have two weeks left to claim the $2,000,000 reward. It's a strong possibility that the weekly updates will focus on the remaining heists.

The next two weeks will likely cover the following heists

Rockstar is likely basing their weekly updates on when the heists were first released. Before going any further, here's a look at when GTA Online updated the game with these heists:

Classic Heists (first released back in 2013)

Doomsday Heist (first released back in 2017)

Diamond Casino Heist (first released back in 2019)

Cay Perico Heist (first released back in 2020)

For those wondering, 2018 mostly focused on the Arena War update, so there wasn't any major heist for that particular year. Either way, based on this week's update, it seems as though Rockstar is celebrating these heists in chronological order.

Classic Heists and Doomsday Heist (already covered from November 3- 9)

Diamond Casino Heist (potentially covered in November 10-16, but not yet confirmed)

Cayo Perico Heist (potentially covered in November 17-24, but not yet confirmed)

The first week covered the Classic Heists and Doomsday Heist. Once there are only two weeks remaining for the $2,000,000 bonus, it's only natural to assume that Rockstar will focus on the remaining heists. The Diamond Casino Heist will likely happen next week, then Cayo Perico a week later.

What to expect in the next two weeks

GTA Online players will likely get discounts on items related to the Diamond Casino Heist and Cayo Perico Heist. For instance, players need to buy specific properties to get started on the prep missions. Rockstar could offer a 40% discount on the Arcades and the Kosatka, respectively.

One will also likely earn bonuses for these related missions. GTA Online resets on Thursdays, so that's when players can expect a new weekly update. In the meantime, they should consider saving up money if they haven't purchased those specific properties yet.

