What systems will the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update be available on?

The San Andreas Mercenaries is expected to be one of the biggest GTA Online updates so far, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Since some were concerned about whether or not their platforms would receive the update, Rockstar Games put an end to all speculations through an official Newswire on June 2, 2023. Players will receive the Summer 2023 DLC on June 13, 2023, across all major platforms.

The update will introduce numerous new changes and gameplay enhancements to the multiplayer title. This article discusses where gamers can play the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update once it is released.

Which platforms will receive the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023

According to the official Newswire, which first announced the Summer 2023 update for GTA Online, the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC will be available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

PC

It should also be noted that the popular multiplayer game is available on the Steam Deck, and players will be able to enjoy the San Andreas Mercenaries update on the handheld console as well.

While Rockstar Games did not specify a release time, the gaming studio has traditionally released the majority of its major updates around the same hours. As a result, the Grand Theft Auto Online community is hoping for the update to arrive at the following times:

Seattle, USA – 03:00 am PST

Alberta, Calliformia – 04:00 am CST

São Paulo, Brazil – 07:00 am BRT

Madrid, Spain – 11:00 am CET

Berlin, Germany – 12:00 pm CET

Paris, France – 12:00 pm CEST

London, United Kingdom – 11:00 am GMT

Moscow, Russia – 01:00 pm EEST

Nagpur, India – 03:30 pm IST

Perth, Australia – 06:00 pm AWST

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 01:00 pm AST

Beijing, China – 06:00 pm CST

Tokyo, Japan – 07:00 pm JST

Seoul, South Korea – 07:00 pm KST

Sydney, Australia – 08:00 pm AEDT

Christchurch, New Zealand – 10:00 pm NZDT

However, these are not confirmed times, and Rockstar Games may move the new GTA Online update to a different schedule instead.

The new GTA Online update is now available to preload

In a recent discovery, Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a renowned Rockstar Games insider and dataminer, disclosed that Grand Theft Auto Online players on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 can preload the title and have it readily available on the release date. According to the insider, the following are the preload sizes for the platforms:

PlayStation 5: 5.5 GB

PlayStation 4: 2.291 GB

However, it should be kept in mind that preloading the files will not allow players to access the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update early, and one must wait for the official release to enjoy the new gameplay.

Poll : Are you excited to play the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC? Yes No 0 votes