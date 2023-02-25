What will happen if players collect 10 G's Caches in GTA Online?

If a player manages to collect their tenth G's Cache in GTA Online by March 1, 2023, they will be awarded the Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants. If they do this task outside of this event week, they would just get a Here Comes the Drop Award, which is far more minor by comparison.

Nonetheless, there are three different tiers related to how many G's Caches the player collects in GTA Online:

Camo Roses Slab Canvas shoes: Collect this box once

Collect this box once Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants: Collect this box ten times

The Here Comes the Drop award is given to players when they collect five, ten, 20, and 50 of these boxes.

How to collect ten G's Caches in GTA Online

A map of all potential spawns for this daily collectible (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

There are 15 general locations where players could potentially find G's Cache. In those 15 areas exist five potential spawns for the box. However, this collectible will only be present in one of those five spots. The exact spawn location will vary from one player to another.

It is worth mentioning that G's Cache is a daily collectible, meaning you can only collect it once per day. Getting the Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants is no longer possible after March 1, 2023. This means players must have already collected a few of these daily collectibles before the event week to receive this clothing item.

An example of the type of box you need to collect to get the Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants (Image via Rockstar Games)

If a player goes near one of the potential spawns for this box, they should see a purple icon with a question mark nearby. Once they reach that area, a white circle will appear on the minimap, indicating that the collectible can be anywhere inside this range.

GTA Online players need to find the box to see a prompt that allows them to collect it. If they get a two-star Wanted Level, they can opt to escape, although it won't affect the collectible they have already acquired.

General rewards in GTA Online

The main reward of G's Caches outside of this event week is that players can get the following items from these boxes:

Money

RP

Snacks

Ammo

The player typically gets between $15,000 and $22,250, although some event weeks can boost that amount.

Reward for collecting ten G's Caches before March 1, 2023

You only get the pants (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants that GTA Online players can get for collecting ten G's Caches can be seen above. It is worth mentioning that the shirt can only be obtained if they steal from a Stash House on ten separate days.

If the reader sees this article after March 1, 2023, they should know that these rewards are no longer possible to acquire. Rockstar Games can always add new prizes to this collectible, but there is no guarantee that will happen in a future update.

At the very least, award hunters can still aim for Here Comes the Drop.

