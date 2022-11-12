When can GTA Online players expect $2,000,000 in Heists Event?

GTA Online players should know when to expect their cash rewards for completing the Heists Event. From now until November 23, they can secure $2,000,000 by completing all the currently available heist finales. This includes both classic and modern variations. Whether it's the Fleeca Job or the Cayo Perico Heist, gamers must take care of business before the deadline.

Of course, GTA Online players might be asking themselves when the money is going to arrive in their bank accounts. They will already be making a lot of capital by completing the heists; however, it's unlikely they will want to miss out on $2,000,000, that's for sure.

After completing the Heists Event, GTA Online players will get their $2,000,000 soon

The money will arrive within 72 hours

Rockstar Games introduced the Heists Event back on November 3. They gave players three weeks to complete all the finales. Doing this would reward players with $2,000,000. However, the original Newswire post didn't clarify when gamers could expect the money to be transferred to their accounts.

Thankfully, this information would be offered in another Newswire post on November 10. Here's what Rockstar had to say about the GTA Online event:

"Meanwhile, determined wire-pullers, hackers, and wheeler-dealers who manage to complete all available Heist Finales before November 24 will receive a bonus to the tune of GTA$2,000,000 for their hard work (delivered within 72 hours of completion)."

After the completion of the finales, GTA Online players should receive a notification within a couple of days. A black screen might pop up, letting them know that $2,000,000 was sent to their Maze Bank account.

Starting today, gamers still have a week and a half to complete the challenge. It doesn't matter whether one is the heist leader or simply a teammate. Rockstar Games will keep track of their progress for this challenge.

In the meantime, players can still get weekly bonuses

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Completing The Diamond Casino Heist finale will result in 50% more GTA$ and RP. Factor in halved setup costs and rumors of valuable gems in the vault, and the odds are stacked in your favor: The Heists Event continues this week in GTA Online.Completing The Diamond Casino Heist finale will result in 50% more GTA$ and RP. Factor in halved setup costs and rumors of valuable gems in the vault, and the odds are stacked in your favor: rsg.ms/d6bcb69 The Heists Event continues this week in GTA Online.Completing The Diamond Casino Heist finale will result in 50% more GTA$ and RP. Factor in halved setup costs and rumors of valuable gems in the vault, and the odds are stacked in your favor: rsg.ms/d6bcb69 https://t.co/ReLdAqTspr

Some players might still be in the middle of the challenge. The good news is that GTA Online is offering weekly bonuses for pulling specific heists. For example, this week's benefits are associated with the Diamond Casino Heist. Players will get a free Diamond Strike Vest for completing its finale.

More importantly, gamers can earn double rewards in GTA Online until November 16. The game is also offering 30% discounts on Arcade businesses, which are necessary for the prep missions.

Since the Doomsday Heist was covered last week and the Diamond Casino Heist this week, that means the Cayo Perico Heist will likely be covered in the next one. Gamers should keep an eye out for weekly discounts on the Kosatka submarine.

GTA Online is giving away a lot of money

The Heists Event is a very lucrative experience in the game, but it only happens rarely. Players need to strike while the iron is hot. It won't take long for the $2,000,000 to arrive once they complete all the heist finales.

Whether it's the Diamond Casino Heist this week or the Cayo Perico Heist next week, players will be sitting on large piles of cash soon. They just need to keep up with the Newswire updates.

