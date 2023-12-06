When did GTA 5 pre-order start? Exploring key date ahead of GTA 6 pre-order announcement

GTA 6 has become a major topic of discussion and admiration across the internet. The game is receiving prominent coverage from media outlets worldwide, extending beyond just gaming media. Although fans are aware of the 2025 release window for GTA 6, Rockstar has yet to disclose the specific date. However, analyzing past GTA releases, especially GTA 5, it is reasonable for fans to anticipate a similar release pattern for GTA 6.

To provide context, GTA V was unveiled on October 25, 2011, but it was not until September 17, 2013, that the game was officially launched. It is noteworthy that GTA 5 experienced delays during these time frames, and its pre-orders commenced on November 5, 2012. This article delves into the potential pre-order dates for GTA 6, taking cues from the historical patterns set by Rockstar.

When is the starting date of GTA 6 pre-orders?

As previously mentioned, the unveiling of GTA V took place on October 25, 2011, with the game hitting the shelves on September 17, 2013. This translated to a span of 693 days, equivalent to 1 year, 10 months, and 23 days, from announcement to release.

Examining the timeline between the 2011 announcement and the 2013 release, the pre-order phase for GTA 5 commenced on November 5, 2012, resulting in a nearly year-long interval of 10 months between pre-order availability and the game's ultimate release.

Regarding the official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, it was unveiled on December 5, 2023. Towards the conclusion of the trailer, it is indicated that the game will be available in the year 2025.

With 2023 coming to a close and drawing parallels to the timeline of GTA 5, where pre-orders commenced in 2012, positioned between the announcement in 2011 and the ultimate release in 2013, fans may anticipate a pre-order announcement for Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2024.

Keep in mind that Rockstar Games has not officially disclosed any specific dates for pre-orders. Therefore, it's advisable not to rely on any rumors circulating on the internet. Instead, patiently await the official announcements from Take-Two and Rockstar.

Regarding the launch date of the next GTA game, there are speculations and indications circulating on Twitter that suggest a potential release in the initial months of 2025, based on information gleaned from Take-Two financial reports.

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher, has hinted at the possibility of GTA 6 being part of the company's 2025 fiscal year (calendar April 2024 to March 2025). This implication is discerned from Take-Two's recent annual earnings report, which showcased a remarkable surge in projected bookings for the fiscal year 2025.

Take-Two highlighted substantial financial growth. (Image via Rockstar and Twitter/ @GTANET)

Basically, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, discussed an anticipated turning point in their recent earnings call for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024, pointing to an expected inflection point in FY25.

The company highlighted substantial financial growth during the corresponding period in its previous earnings call in May 2023. Considering Take-Two's diverse game portfolio, it's probable that GTA 6 stands out as the primary contender capable of driving such significant revenue.

