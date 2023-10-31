When does GTA Online Halloween 2023 event end?

The GTA Online community is currently celebrating the Halloween festivities in the game. Now, with October ending, gamers are curious to know when Rockstar Games plans to conclude the spooky season in the online multiplayer game. While the Halloween 2023 events have been going on for a while now, many players may wish to complete various tasks that were added with the update.

Since Rockstar Games has also offered bonus cash and RP for some of these events, some players will look to make the best use of them while they last. This article discusses when the events will be over.

How much time is left before the Halloween 2023 events end in GTA Online?

Rockstar rolled out the GTA Online weekly update on October 5, 2023, kickstarting the Halloween events in the game. Since the celebration usually runs until the 31st of the month, players wonder if the developer will remove all the event-specific tasks on the same date.

According to the speculations and other information from Rockstar Games, The GTA Online Halloween 2023 event will end with the upcoming weekly update on November 2, 2023. This means that gamers only have a few days to enjoy all the spooky missions added to the game.

Below is a list of the exact times when the weekly update will roll out for players worldwide. This will help everyone plan their future gameplay and collect all the Halloween 2023 rewards in GTA Online.

Seattle, USA – 3 AM PDT

– 3 AM PDT Alberta, Canada – 4 AM MDT

– 4 AM MDT São Paulo, Brazil – 7 AM BRT

– 7 AM BRT Madrid, Spain – 11 AM CEST

– 11 AM CEST Paris, France – 11 AM CEST

– 11 AM CEST London, United Kingdom – 10 AM GMT

– 10 AM GMT Moscow, Russia – 1 PM MSK

– 1 PM MSK Nagpur, India – 3:30 PM IST

– 3:30 PM IST Perth, Australia – 6 PM AWST

– 6 PM AWST Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 1 PM AST

– 1 PM AST Beijing, China – 6 PM CST

– 6 PM CST Tokyo, Japan – 7 PM JST

– 7 PM JST Seoul, South Korea – 7 PM KST

– 7 PM KST Sydney, Australia – 9 PM AEDT

– 9 PM AEDT Christchurch, New Zealand – 11 PM NZDT

Also, note that these are expected timings that are subject to change if a technical error occurs at Rockstar's end.

What will Rockstar remove after the Halloween event ends?

The GTA Online Halloween 2023 update added a spooky twist to several Adversary Modes. Along with this, the weather and the sky also changed drastically during the night, giving Los Santos a haunted vibe. But these are not the only things that will no longer be accessible after the event.

Rockstar Games added several unique collectibles that can be found hidden across the city. Gamers will also be unable to start the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed event that rewards $250k for completion. PLTytus also shared a tweet mentioning that the UFO map will discontinue after November 1st, 7 UTC.

So, it is high time for everyone who has yet to finish all these missions to earn extra money and RP. Fans are wondering if they will get to see similar tasks for events in the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked gameplay, too.

