When is GTA Online's 10-year anniversary coming up?

Rockstar Games recently celebrated GTA 5’s 10th anniversary on September 17, 2023, and the community is now eagerly waiting for Grand Theft Auto Online’s 10th anniversary. The multiplayer game was first released on October 1, 2013, and it will complete a decade of its journey in just a few weeks. Although the game was later re-released on multiple occasions, the player base considers its first release date to be its anniversary date.

This article briefly discusses GTA Online’s upcoming 10th anniversary event and how the game evolved over the years.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games’ GTA Online will complete 10 years in October 2023

GTA Online’s 10-year anniversary is on October 1, 2023. Rockstar Games first released it as a multiplayer counterpart of its popular title, Grand Theft Auto 5. However, the game reportedly became more successful than the single-player version and is now sold as a standalone title on some platforms.

The American gaming studio waited nearly two weeks to release the multiplayer game. Many critics also stated that it was Rockstar’s pre-planned tactic to make the player base attached to the game so that they show the same response towards Grand Theft Auto Online.

Nonetheless, Rockstar Games first released Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. However, servers for those versions of the game were shut down on December 16, 2021, and are no longer accessible.

Currently, you can play the multiplayer game on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

PC

Steam Deck

However, you should note that Rockstar Games currently operates two versions of the game. The following is a list to check which version of the game you are currently playing:

Expanded and Enhanced Version: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S

Enhanced Version: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Steam Deck

The GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced Version was released on March 15, 2022, and is officially considered the latest and best version of the game.

What can you expect from GTA Online's 10-year anniversary?

Expand Tweet

The community was eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to celebrate Grand Theft Auto 5’s 10th anniversary with a banger. While the studio did acknowledge the event and provided a few souvenirs, many players deemed them insignificant, considering how popular and profitable the game still is.

Some fans were also expecting the studio to release a teaser or a trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, but it all went in vain.

Now, the community has very low hopes for the upcoming 10-year anniversary of GTA Online. Many believe Rockstar Games will address the event by releasing some snacks and limited-time apparel. Still, a few are hoping for some last-moment surprises from Rockstar Games.

Poll : Are you excited for GTA Online's 10th anniversary? Yes No 0 votes