GTA Online event week timings: When can players get the latest update?

GTA Online currently has a pretty sizable online community of players who are slowly increasing daily. Due to this, Rockstar Games has been releasing new weekly updates that introduce many new prizes and bonuses players can get by doing certain missions and activities in the game.

These updates/events help give the GTA Online players new goals and objectives to look forward to and reward them with prizes such as cars or bonus cash that they normally would have to spend a long time getting in the game.

Even though major updates such as DLCs are only made a few times a year, weekly minor updates are made to the game more frequently. As a result, players should keep themselves aware of the timing of these weekly updates so that they don't miss their chances of getting those rewards.

GTA Online weekly events: Everything players need to know about them

What happens during a GTA Online weekly event?

Prices of new and old items are frequently reduced during events, typically by 25%. Additionally, Double GTA$ and RP are commonly given on specific game modes.

Prime examples of rewards in these weekly updates given to players are related to bonuses and rewards on missions and activities such as Import/Export, Executives and Other Criminals, Further Adventures in Finance and Felony, Gunrunning, and Smuggler's Run.

Discounts on current cars and double GTA$ and RP are given to a new Adversary Mode which is published alongside these vehicles upon their release. There are also podium prizes, which are generally vehicles that players can win by participating in races.

Business-related features like Vehicle Cargo and Supplies get bonuses in addition to discounts, typically providing higher payments than their ordinary amounts.

A new circuit for a certain vehicle class to race on or a new time trial to finish in under the allotted amount of time is frequently added to the Premium Races and Time Trials lists during weekly events, rewarding players with the appropriate payments.

When does the GTA Online weekly update happen?

Every Thursday, Grand Theft Auto Online players can anticipate an event. But if they are looking for the exact timing of this update, it depends on the time zone they reside in. The following are the timings of when the update goes live in Grand Theft Auto Online:

4:00 to 5:00 AM EST / 3:00 to 4:00 AM CST / 1:00 to 2:00 AM PST

/ 3:00 to 4:00 AM / 1:00 to 2:00 AM 9:00 to 10:00 AM BST

2:30 PM IST

Accordingly, The Rockstar Game Newswire will be updated, providing thorough information on everything players need to play. Weekly updates will also be posted on Rockstar's Twitter account. However, only the most significant events will be covered.

What did GTA Online players get during the last week's event?

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: FMJ (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in row)

HSW Ride: Arbiter GT



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Auto Shop Customer Deliveries



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Stunt Races

- Trevor Contact Missions

- Tuner Contracts

- Exotic Exports



3x Rep on Tuner Activities

#GTAOnline Podium: RT3000Prize Ride: FMJ (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in row)HSW Ride: Arbiter GT3x GTA$ & RP on- Auto Shop Customer Deliveries2x GTA$ & RP on- Stunt Races- Trevor Contact Missions- Tuner Contracts- Exotic Exports3x Rep on Tuner Activities Podium: RT3000Prize Ride: FMJ (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in row)HSW Ride: Arbiter GT3x GTA$ & RP on- Auto Shop Customer Deliveries2x GTA$ & RP on- Stunt Races- Trevor Contact Missions- Tuner Contracts- Exotic Exports3x Rep on Tuner Activities#GTAOnline https://t.co/mQD1veMPfD

Los Santos Tuners, the wildly popular DLC from last year, received much attention during last week's Grand Theft Auto Online event. Players were able to purchase all Auto Shops and several discounted Tuner automobiles.

Furthermore, players received a 3x boost on deliveries to Auto Shop clients and a 2x bonus on tuner contracts. Additionally, bonuses are available through Stunt Races, Trevor's Contact Missions, and Exotic Exports.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far