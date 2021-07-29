When is the GTA Online weekly update scheduled to take place today? (29th July) 

GTA Online released a major update on the 20th of July, 2021, and the new update has created waves in the gaming industry. GTA Online is also known to release weekly updates every Thursday.

The weekly updates feature amazing discounts, a new car at the casino and more activities for players to partake in. They also change the missions with 2x and 3x $GTA and RP available to players to make some extra money and gain experience.

Weekly updates occur between 9 AM and 10 AM BST every Thursday. Check back then for the most recent update!

The weekly update that is scheduled for 29th July will occur at the usual time of 9–10 AM BST.

This is interpreted differently by countries all over the world as they all fall into different time zones. Here are the timings the game will update according to the different time zones:

UK

Weekly updates will occur in the UK between 9 and 10 AM BST.

USA

Weekly updates will occur in the US between 4 and 5 AM EST.

India

Weekly updates will occur in India between 1:30 and 2:30 PM IST

China

Weekly updates will occur in China between 4 and 5 PM CST

Germany

Weekly updates will occur in Germany between 10 and 11 AM CEST

Brazil

Weekly updates will occur in Brazil between 5 and 6 AM GMT

Australia

Weekly updates will occur in Australia at 5:30 PM ACST

Russia

Weekly updates will occur in Russia between 11 AM and 12 PM MSK

What's new with the latest update of GTA Online?

This week, players can take their chances and try their luck at winning a Truffade Z-Type at the casino in GTA Online. The Prize Ride vehicle for the week is the Warrener HKR. The 2x GTA$ and RP mission the Adversary Mode's The Vespucci Job.

The Los Santos Tuners update featured quite a few cars for players to use, but Rockstar Games didn't release all the cars as they wanted to release them as drip-feed content drops. The latest car added to the game this week based on the Los Santos Tuners update will be the Pfister Comet S2, which can be bought from the Legendary Motorsport website in GTA Online.

The new sports car in the game, the Pfister Comet S2 is based on the Porsche 992 and can be bought for a hefty sum of $1,878,000.

The update will also implement a few bug fixes in the game that were reported by the GTA Online community.

