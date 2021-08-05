GTA Online has always been updated weekly on Thursday with new podium vehicles and challenges. Players patiently wait for the update after claiming the rewards from the previous week.

The weekly update refreshes GTA Online to try out new things in the game, keeping it fresh. The weekly update is usually released at 9-10:00 a.m. BST.

When will the GTA Online weekly update go live on 5th August?

Australia

5:30 p.m. ACST

Brazil

Between 5:00 and 6:00 a.m. GMT

China

Between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. CST

Germany

Between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m., CEST

India

Between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. IST

Russia

Between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. MSK

UK

Between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. BST.

US

Between 4:00 and 5:00 a.m. EST.

This week's update features the following podiums and discounts from GTA Online

The new car introduced in the weekly update is the Vapid Dominator ASP which can be bought for GTA$ 1,775,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

The Los Santos Car Meet prize ride for the week is the Annis ZR350. The podium vehicle has been changed to the Canis Seminole Frontier.

GTA Online is giving bonus GTA$ and RP on these activities

2x GTA$ and RP on Street Races.

2x GTA$ and RP on Survivals.

3x GTA$ and RP on Business Battles.

Every week GTA Online gives discounts for Vehicles in the game. The following vehicles are on sale this week:

30% off

30% off Mammoth Squaddie (GTA$ 791,000)

30% off RO-86 Alkonost (GTA$ 3,045,000 / 2,283,750)

30% off Lampadati Tigon (GTA$ 1,617,000)

40% off

40% off Grotti Itali GTO (GTA$ 1,179,000)

40% off Vapid Ellie (GTA$ 339,000)

50% off

50% off All Offices

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Invetero Coquette BlackFin (GTA$ 139,000)

10% off Benefactor BR8 (GTA$ 3,060,000)

Time Trial

Cypress Flats, Par Time 02:07:10

RC Bandito Time Trial

Davis Quartz, Par Time 01:32:00

