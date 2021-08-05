GTA Online has always been updated weekly on Thursday with new podium vehicles and challenges. Players patiently wait for the update after claiming the rewards from the previous week.
The weekly update refreshes GTA Online to try out new things in the game, keeping it fresh. The weekly update is usually released at 9-10:00 a.m. BST.
When will the GTA Online weekly update go live on 5th August?
Australia
5:30 p.m. ACST
Brazil
Between 5:00 and 6:00 a.m. GMT
China
Between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. CST
Germany
Between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m., CEST
India
Between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. IST
Russia
Between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. MSK
UK
Between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. BST.
US
Between 4:00 and 5:00 a.m. EST.
This week's update features the following podiums and discounts from GTA Online
The new car introduced in the weekly update is the Vapid Dominator ASP which can be bought for GTA$ 1,775,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.
The Los Santos Car Meet prize ride for the week is the Annis ZR350. The podium vehicle has been changed to the Canis Seminole Frontier.
GTA Online is giving bonus GTA$ and RP on these activities
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Street Races.
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Survivals.
- 3x GTA$ and RP on Business Battles.
Every week GTA Online gives discounts for Vehicles in the game. The following vehicles are on sale this week:
30% off
- 30% off Mammoth Squaddie (GTA$ 791,000)
- 30% off RO-86 Alkonost (GTA$ 3,045,000 / 2,283,750)
- 30% off Lampadati Tigon (GTA$ 1,617,000)
40% off
- 40% off Grotti Itali GTO (GTA$ 1,179,000)
- 40% off Vapid Ellie (GTA$ 339,000)
50% off
- 50% off All Offices
Twitch Prime Bonuses
- 80% off Invetero Coquette BlackFin (GTA$ 139,000)
- 10% off Benefactor BR8 (GTA$ 3,060,000)
Time Trial
- Cypress Flats, Par Time 02:07:10
RC Bandito Time Trial
- Davis Quartz, Par Time 01:32:00