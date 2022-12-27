Where to find GTA Online military base in 2022 and beyond?

Military bases are some of the most common yet highly classified locations in the GTA series. Rockstar Games incorporated military bases into the majority of the Grand Theft Auto games, along with unique vehicles, weapons, and NPCs. While defense personnel are common on these bases, fans have also reported seeing mysterious things inside them.

Like other games, GTA 5 and its multiplayer variant, GTA Online, also have a military base. However, developers took extra precautions and concealed it from players in an open but discreet location.

Without prior knowledge of its existence, one could easily miss its location. This article will describe how to find and enter the military base in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Where to find the military base in GTA Online?

GTA 5 and its multiplayer version feature both state-run and privately-run militaries. However, Fort Zancudo is the only government-run military base in the game.

It is situated in Blaine County, San Andreas, next to the Lago Zancudo swamps. The location is bounded by Mount Josiah to the north and east, the Zanduco River to the south, and the Pacific Ocean to the west. The Great Ocean Highway runs beneath the west side of the base.

A satellite view of Fort Zancudo (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the location can be easily spotted in free-roaming, Rockstar Games has hidden the entire outline of the area in both normal and mini maps. If you open the map and look for the base, you won't find any trace of it. Only the adjacent roads leading to the area are visible to some extent.

The area of Fort Zancudo as seen on the map in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Overall, the area is located in the far west of the map. When approaching from Paleto Bay, it comes right after the Cassidy Creek Bridge, and when approaching from Los Santos, it is immediately after the Zancudo Bridge.

How to enter the Fort Zancudo military base

Fort Zancudo is completely enclosed by high, impenetrable fencing, and there is no simple way to get inside. The base has two official entry points on the east and west sides. While it is easy to fly directly to the area, GTA fans have discovered a fun way to enter the premises.

Coming from Paleto Bay, there is a ramp-like area on the right side of the tunnel entrance. If you drive a lightweight, fast vehicle straight up the steep, it will fly across the fence and land directly inside the area.

It should be noted that the entire Fort Zancudo property, including the official entry gates, is heavily guarded by the military. If you try to infiltrate the area in any way possible, you will automatically receive a four-star wanted level, with jet fighters and Rhino tanks attempting to take you out.

Even lurking suspiciously close to the area can attract severe wanted levels. Therefore, it is not advised to approach or enter the area for no reason.

However, following the Smuggler's Run update, GTA Online players can now buy any of the three Hangars within Fort Zancudo. This will allow you to freely enter and roam the area without any worries in 2023.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes