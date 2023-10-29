Where are the ghosts in GTA Online, and how to earn money from them?

Ghosts are looming on the streets of GTA Online in the latest Halloween 2023 event, allowing players a golden opportunity to earn money by proving their existence. Rockstar Games has introduced Ghosts Exposed, a limited-time brand new freemode collectible event introduced with the weekly update of October 12, 2023. However, one could wonder where the ghosts are, and how to exactly earn money if they find one.

That being said, this article shares everything players need to know about the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed event, currently live in the latest Halloween 2023 update.

GTA Online Ghosts are haunting people of Los Santos – A brief about Ghosts Exposed and how to make money from it

GTA Online Ghosts Exposed seasonal event was released recently as part of the ongoing San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. As soon as players start the game during the Halloween month, they get an email informing them about the new collectible in the following manner:

“Calling all GHOST HUNTERS, GHOSTS EXPOSED is coming to Blaine County! We're documenting the most chilling, horrifying, blood-curdlingly viral paranormal content and WE NEED YOUR SUBMISSIONS. Think you've seen a REAL GHOST? Send a pic to GHOSTS EXPOSED today for $$$. Stay living. The G.E. Team.”

As stated above, Grand Theft Auto Online players need to find ghosts in Los Santos and take their pictures via the in-game Snapmatic application. For this, they will earn $20,000 every time. The ghosts must be visible in the frame while taking the photograph, making it a bit challenging as they can disappear if one gets too close to them. Finding each one and taking a picture of the last ghost in a day will reward players with an extra $50,000.

How to find ghosts in GTA Online – A brief about their map locations

There are 10 different ghosts in GTA Online, each one appearing in a specific area and during a specific in-game time. The final ghost will be of Johny Klebitz, which spawns only once players find all of the rest. To help players with the tedious task of searching for these ghosts, here are all of the map locations that one should check out during this Halloween 2023 week:

Barn, Grapeseed, McKenzie Field: 8 pm – 9 pm

Abandoned trailer, Algonquin Boulevard, Sandy Shores: 9 pm – 10 pm

Wrecked bus, east of Maude’s Trailer, Grapeseed: 10 pm – 11 pm

El Gordo Lighthouse, east of Mount Gordo: 11 pm – 12 am

Burnt house, Joshua Road, Harmony: 1 am – 2 am

Hill Valley Church, Great Chaparrai: 2 am – 3 am

Northeastern house, Procopio Drive, Paleto Bay: 3 am – 4 am

Tongva Hills, Two Hoots Falls: 4 am – 5 am

Raton Canyon Bridge: 5 am – 6 am

Nearby Trevor’s Trailer, Sandy Shores: 12 am – 1 am

Ghosts Exposed makes the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event more exciting and fun, while also allowing hustlers to make decent money from it.