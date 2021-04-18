GTA Online fits the GTA series timeline in a very peculiar way.

Normally, a game like GTA Online would take place in a particular year, maybe two. However, GTA Online takes place throughout 2013 up to 2020, which can make it difficult to track for some players. The GTA series isn't used to time skips, either. That said, there is an order to follow for GTA Online's story (as it doesn't take place haphazardly whenever it's convenient).

In the early days of GTA Online, the plot took place before the events of GTA 5 did in 2013. This meant that some characters who died in the latter game could have shown up in the former. However, the Gunrunning update changed how GTA Online interacted with the rest of the GTA series timeline. Since then, GTA Online has continued to take place in the modern era.

Where does GTA Online fit on the GTA series timeline?

As mentioned previously, GTA Online used to take place in 2013, before the events of GTA 5 took place. More specifically, every update before the Gunrunning update took place in this time frame. This meant that the player took part in the heists associated with the Heists update in 2013. Likewise, the key businesses before the Gunrunning update are associated with 2013.

The Gunrunning update

For some reason, Rockstar decided to make all of the events taking place in the Gunrunning update and afterward take place in the modern era. It does seem strange that there would be a four-year absence between events before the player decides to buy a Bunker and then participate in arms smuggling. However, that is how the GTA Online plotline operates.

Every update afterward took place on the date it released. This means that something like the Cayo Perico Heist takes place in 2020, while The Doomsday Heist takes place in 2017. Obviously, players can still participate in the events after these dates, but the canon date these events take place in remains the same, no matter when the player plays it.

The GTA series timeline

While there is a rich history to derive content from regarding the GTA series, Rockstar has confirmed that the HD Universe takes place in a different canon from the 2D Universe and the 3D Universe. This means that the events of GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and the like are completely irrelevant when looking at the timeline of the HD Universe.

The following games take place in the HD Universe:

GTA 4

GTA 4: The Lost and Damned

GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony

GTA Chinatown Wars

GTA 5

GTA Online

It's possible that GTA 6 can take place in the HD Universe, but there is no confirmation on that. Given this knowledge, this article will only focus on what is currently known.

The HD Universe timeline

The HD Universe timeline goes all the way back to 1609, but most players would be interested in the events they actually witness.

The first major event players witness in the HD Universe is the prologue in GTA 5. Michael, Brad, and Trevor are robbing a bank in North Yankton in 2004 until it all goes wrong and Michael and Trevor aren't seen again until 2013.

GTA 4, The Lost and Damned, and The Ballad of Gay Tony all take place in a span of six months in 2008. This time period stretches from spring to fall, and it includes every single event that takes place in the three games. Some of these characters will also show up in GTA 5 and GTA Online several years later.

GTA Chinatown Wars takes place in 2009, although it isn't specified the exact time difference between this game and the previous game. GTA 5 takes place in 2013, but the GTA Online protagonist does some work beforehand.

The GTA Online timeline

Before GTA 5 takes place, the GTA Online Protagonist arrives in San Andreas and then does work for both Lamar and Gerald. The GTA Online Protagonist even meets Trevor Philips before Trevor reunites with Michael. Eventually, the protagonist partakes in some heists and does a few more missions before GTA 5 happens.

After the events of GTA 5 take place, the rest of the GTA Online updates continue as normal. There is a few years difference between GTA 5 and the Gunrunning activity in canon (a hiatus between 2013 and 2017). It is not known what the GTA Online Protagonist was doing in the events of GTA 5 or up to the point of buying a Bunker.

The timeline does coincide with the Enhanced version of GTA 5 being released in 2017, as the following events canonly take place:

Gunrunning (2017)

Smuggler's Run (2017)

The Doomsday Heist (2017)

Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series (2018)

After Hours (2018)

Arena Wars (2018-2019)

Diamond Casino & Resort (2019)

Diamond Casino Heist (2019-2020)

Los Santos Summer Special (2020)

The Cayo Perico Heist (2020-2021)