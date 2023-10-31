Where are all the Jack O' Lanterns in GTA Online? All pumpkin locations in 2023

Jack O’ Lanterns returned to GTA Online during the Halloween 2023 event. There are 200 of these collectibles throughout the state of San Andreas, and gamers can earn rewards by collecting them. Those who participate in this freemode event will be granted either tricks or treats upon every pick-up. However, the task is not as easy as it sounds, making it vital to know the items' exact coordinates.

This article has all the information on where to find 200 Jack O’ Lanterns or pumpkins map locations in GTA Online.

GTA Online Jack O' Lanterns pumpkin map locations in 2023: A brief guide to find them all

While Rockstar Games doesn’t tell players exact map locations for GTA Online Jack O’ Lanterns or pumpkins, the gaming community has come together to help each other. Apart from the above-mentioned video walkthrough, the following two images should help players find all of these Halloween-special collectibles:

Jack o' Lantern pumpkin map locations 1/2 (Image via GTWeb.eu)

Jack o' Lantern pumpkin map locations 2/2 (Image via GTWeb.eu)nter caption

These unique pumpkins spawn once every day in front of most houses and buildings throughout the map. Players won’t get an audible sound when approaching them but will feel a vibration on their controllers as they start getting closer to them.

The Interaction Menu is also helpful in keeping track of pumpkins collected in a day. Although it is limited to only 10, players can find all 200 in a single day and earn extra rewards.

What rewards can one get for collecting the Jack O’ Lanterns or pumpkins?

Collecting these pumpkins is a great opportunity for players to earn unique Halloween-themed rewards. The first 10 Jack O’ Lanterns collected in a day will earn them $50,000 in-game money and unlock the rare Horror Pumpkin Mask cosmetic item.

Collecting all 200 of these items in a day rewards $50,000 and unlocks the unique Pumpkin Tee. However, the best part of this limited-time event are the tricks or treats. Every time players pick up one Jack O’ Lantern or pumpkin, they will be rewarded with either a trick or a treat on a random basis, making GTA Online Halloween 2023 the best seasonal event so far.

Here’s a brief list of all the tricks and treats one can expect while on the hunt:

Tricks:

Shock

Explosion

Stoned

Energy Pulse

Treats:

Snacks: 2 Sprunk, 2 eCola, 1 Meteorite, 3 EgoChaser, and 7 P’s & Q’s

Health and Armor

Peyote

Money ($2,500-$5,000)

Players can also use GTA Online Halloween vehicles to start the search for Jack O’ Lanterns and celebrate the special day.

