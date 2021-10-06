GTA 5, being one of the most diverse games out there, is home to a number of incredibly fascinating places such as the infamous military base.

The military base in GTA 5, inaccessible to everyone except a select few (those who own a Hangar), has been the subject of much speculation among fans.

This article talks about the Military Base featured in GTA 5 and highlights its importance in the game-world.

Fort Zancudo: The Military Base in GTA 5

Pertaining to military operations and top-secret organizations, GTA 5 and its online component boast a number of mysterious buildings. Fans are, however, particularly curious about Fort Zancudo, a military base that is jointly administered by the Marines, US Army and Air Force.

Hidden on the outskirts of Blaine County, Fort Zancudo is an insanely guarded military base in GTA 5 and GTA Online. While the idea of paying this dubious place a visit appeals to the danger-sodden mind of a GTA enthusiast, getting past the military is easier said than done. The Wanted Level on the player shoots to 4 stars the moment they set foot on the base or fly over it.

There is, however, a way to explore the Fort without provoking the brutally skilled military.

Where is the Military Base in GTA 5 and GTA Online?

Map to locate Lago Zancudo (Image via Rockstar Games/Supersonic Blue, Youtube)

Listed as Lago Zancudo, the base appears to be located on the south side of the North Chumash beach. To the east is the humble town of Harmony while the west is home to Mount Josiah.

How to enter Fort Zancudo

Also Read

In order to gain clearance to enter Fort Zancudo, the player might need to make a hefty purchase and invest in one of the Hangars. This acquisition will allow them to make use of the Fort.

It should, however, be kept in mind that the Hangars in GTA 5 and GTA Online cost a fortune and are widely considered not worth the big bucks. Coupled with that, the business element of the deal doesn't involve a whole lot of action.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul