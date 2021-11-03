Where is the quarry in GTA 5?

GTA 5 players might be wondering where they can find the quarry. Given that the game features the largest map in the series, it's understandable if players get lost on the way. Certain destinations require a road map and one of them is the Davis Quartz, found somewhere in Blaine County. It’s useful for multiple reasons and GTA 5 players will need to access it for a few missions.

It’s very easy to miss on a normal run. Most players don’t know where to look. Blaine County is a really big area. Fortunately, there is an easy way to find it. This article will go over the specific coordinates of the quarry and also talk about the specific missions there.

Where can GTA 5 players find the quarry?

While just two missions take place in Davis Quartz in the entire game, it's still important to know how to get there.

Davis Quartz map coordinates

Davis Quartz (Image via Sportskeeda)

Davis Quartz will be found near the San Chianski Mountain Range. The image above shows the exact coordinates. It's on the east side of the map, indicated by a red square. Davis Quartz is right underneath the Grand Senora Desert and is recognizable by its winding roads.

GTA 5 players might find Merryweather Dilettantes nearby. They will patrol the area but won't attack players unless provoked. As such, they can be ignored for the most part.

Davis Quartz - How to get there

GTA 5 players simply need a means of transportation. Helicopters are a faster method, but their spawn locations vary.

Offroad vehicles are a safe bet. They can take on various types of terrain. All the players need to do is follow the road. Trevor's personal vehicle is a good alternative. He lives nearby, at Sandy Shores. Blaine County also provides several alternatives to get around in the area, and players can simply steal one.

Most of the quarry is rather empty and barren. With the exception of missions, there is hardly anyone here. Players can drive right into the Davis Quartz. There isn't much to do here beyond the missions. Players can find some offroad vehicles, such as the Sandking and Landstalker.

Which missions take place in the quarry?

The GTA 5 quarry has two specific missions, from Maude Eccles and Lester Crest. Both require players to enter Davis Quartz. However, it's done for different reasons.

Maude gives out bail bond missions to Trevor. One of the bail jumpers, Ralph Ostrowski, can be found in this quarry. GTA 5 players only have a single photo of him for their reference. He will be found near the very bottom and players should bring along a pistol or better yet, a stun gun, as keeping him alive will yield a better reward.

The other mission involves Lester. "Sidetracked" is a heist setup that requires a freight train, and GTA 5 players have to steal it from Davis Quartz. However, they will be met with resistance. It's one of the few times there are enemies here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee