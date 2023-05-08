Which is best helicopter in GTA Online for PvP encounters? (May 2023)

Rockstar Games has added many helicopters in GTA Online, some of which go unnoticed by many players. The main reason behind that is the numerous vehicle options available since the game started adding new content via regular updates. This makes it confusing for beginners looking for the best aircraft for PvP battles in free roam.

An ideal helicopter for such situations should have speed and various weapons in its arsenal. One such aircraft is the Buckingham Akula. While the four-seater stealth vehicle was added to the game in 2017, it is still popular among players, and for good reason.

That being said, let’s learn everything about the Akula and why it is considered the best helicopter in 2023.

What makes Buckingham Akula special in GTA Online? (May 2023)

The Buckingham Akula is one of the best helicopters in GTA Online simply because of its stealth capabilities combined with powerful performance. The stealth mode allows passengers and pilots to navigate through the skies of Los Santos without being spotted by other players. This is useful in PvP situations, as owners can easily carry out surprise attacks on others or evade them.

When being chased by opponents, players can evade them easily thanks to the Akula’s high speed and agility. The aircraft can attain a staggering speed of 157.25 mph (253.07 km/h), making it one of the fastest helicopters in GTA Online. It's strong armor and superior maneuverability make for a deadly combination during PvP interactions in the game’s free roam.

Weaponry is another area where the Akula shines. It comes with a powerful armory that can annihilate other players in the game in no time. Let’s look at the different weapon options available for owners:

Dual MG/Minigun Gun: The Akula is pre-equipped with a .50 caliber Minigun turret with good aim coverage of around 300 meters/984 feet. Players can upgrade it to the dual machine gun, increasing the damage rate of the weapon.

The Akula is pre-equipped with a .50 caliber Minigun turret with good aim coverage of around 300 meters/984 feet. Players can upgrade it to the dual machine gun, increasing the damage rate of the weapon. Missiles (Barrage): These are the most famous weapons of Akula in GTA Online. Its barrage missile pods have the same damage rate as those of the FH-1 Hunter. However, the aircraft can fire four missiles simultaneously. This is helpful during intense PvP encounters in free roam, as players can defend themselves against griefers.

These are the most famous weapons of Akula in GTA Online. Its barrage missile pods have the same damage rate as those of the FH-1 Hunter. However, the aircraft can fire four missiles simultaneously. This is helpful during intense PvP encounters in free roam, as players can defend themselves against griefers. Missiles (Homing): The Akula’s homing missiles don’t have reload cooldown, but they have a good tracking system, allowing pilots to hit their targets easily. Players can also lock on to others while the helicopter is in stealth mode and carry out surprise attacks.

The Akula also provides players with the option to install different types of bombs that can be lethal against opponents on the ground.

Aside from the features mentioned above, the Akula handles well compared to most other helicopters in GTA Online. The aircraft is available at a price of $4,500,000-$3,375,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

