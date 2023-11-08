Which are the best selling GTA games of all time: Release dates and sales numbers

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is one of the most popular video game franchises, capturing the hearts and minds of gamers worldwide since its inception in 1998. While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the sales figures of its titles publicly, various independent sources have been providing estimates from time to time.

According to a recent report by Statista, a renowned data mining website, the GTA series has collectively sold over 405 million copies of its titles.

List of the best-selling GTA games of all time (till August 2023)

J. Clement’s report on the sales figures of the Grand Theft Auto franchise (Image via Sportskeeda)

1) Grand Theft Auto: 5

First released on September 17, 2013, Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 185 million copies. Rockstar has re-released it multiple times on various gaming platforms. The GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is the most recent version.

2) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is rapidly approaching its 20th anniversary next year. The popular title debuted on October 26, 2004, and it has sold over 27.5 million copies to date. The game is still very popular among the OG fans.

3) Grand Theft Auto: 4

Grand Theft Auto 4 was the first iteration in Rockstar Games’ HD Universe. The title was released on April 29, 2008, and it has sold over 25 million copies till August 2023. It is one of the most underrated titles in the entire franchise.

4) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Vice City is a popular game filled with the nostalgia of the 80s. Rockstar Games released it on October 27, 2002, and has sold over 17.5 million copies. Fans are excited to enjoy the HD Universe version of the game after the GTA 6 announcement.

5) Grand Theft Auto: 3

Grand Theft Auto: 3 was released on October 22, 2001, marking the beginning of the 3D Universe of the series. Rockstar has sold over 14.5 million copies of the game to date. It was the first game that helped the studio bloom out.

6) Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Although it is an underrated title, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories has sold over eight million copies. It was released on October 24, 2005, as a prequel to Grand Theft Auto 3.

7) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

Vice City Stories was a prequel to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. It was released on October 31, 2006, and till August 2023, Rockstar has sold over 4.5 million copies of the game.

While the report did not mention it, Grand Theft Auto: Episodes From Liberty City has sold over three million copies, making it the eighth best-selling game in the franchise.

