Which business is the worst in GTA Online?

GTA Online businesses are a cornerstone feature that every player generally uses at least once. However, some properties are bound to be worse than others. In this case, the least desirable options are generally the least profitable and offer little in the way of doing anything for the player. This article will exclude Yachts, Casino Penthouse, and garages since those properties aren't businesses per se.

There is no shortage of bad investments in GTA Online. Arena Workshop, Facilities, and Document Forgery Office are all good examples of some lackluster businesses in this game, but the worst business will differ from one person to another.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Why Arena Workshop is the worst business in GTA Online

Arena Workshop is potentially fun but not at all useful for most GTA Online players (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Arena Workshop is intended to be a fun property that players can own to customize their Arena War vehicles for the sake of the Arena War game modes. It's essentially a glorified garage with a few workshops attached to it.

Unfortunately, Arena War content is some of GTA Online's least popular game modes. Players don't get much money for doing them outside of Event Weeks, and the Arena War Sponsorship rewards are unimpressive.

At the very least, you can modify your RC Bandito in an Arena Workshop if you like doing that vehicle's time trials for quick, easy cash. Ultimately, GTA Online players don't get much from owning an Arena Workshop, especially since better moneymakers exist elsewhere.

Why Document Forgery Office is another bad business

A Document Forgery Office is skippable for most players (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Document Forgery Office has the lowest profit margins out of all MC Businesses. The time it takes to invest in it and do the Sell Missions could easily have been spent on literally any of the other properties available to Bikers.

You can make money off of a Document Forgery Office, but you will ultimately get a much better investment from a Cocaine Lockup, Meth Lab, Weed Farm, or the Counterfeit Cash Factory. This doesn't even take into consideration how much cash gamers can earn from other activities and properties instead.

For reference, you're expected to make a profit of about $22,000 per hour with a Document Forgery Office. It's simply outclassed by so many alternatives that are easier or pay way more.

Why Facilities can be a bad business

The Facility's Doomsday Heist is great but inaccessible to solo players without relying on randoms (Image via GTA Wiki)

Owning a Facility is essential to get started on The Doomsday Heist. The problem is that completing all of the missions for it requires other players, so solo gamers won't get much value out of a Facility apart from having access to an Orbital Cannon.

If you play with friends in GTA Online, then Facilities are a worthwhile investment.

Conclusion

Facilities aren't good for solo players, but anybody willing to partner up will find this property worthwhile. Hence, it definitely can't be put in the same category as the Document Forgery Office or Arena Workshop, especially when you can earn millions with a Facility's heists.

Likewise, a Document Forgery Office can be a consistent (if meager) source of money, making it a little more convenient than an Arena Workshop. For most GTA Online players, the Arena Workshop would be the worst business to own.

Poll : Do you still do Arena War content to this day? Yes No 0 votes