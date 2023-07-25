Which FiveM server is best for GTA 5 RP beginners? (July 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 features a multiplayer mode that is quite popular among the game's fans. However, players have also come up with their own multiplayer iterations that are different from the official Online Mode. They are known as RP (role-playing) servers, wherein one must create a custom character with a backstory and distinct traits, behaving as them at all times.

To join an RP server, players must install either the FiveM or the RageMP mod client. Both of them host countless RP servers, some of which suit beginners while others are for veterans. That said, let's take a look at the best FiveM server for GTA 5 RP beginners in July 2023.

CityLife Roleplay is the best FiveM server for GTA 5 RP beginners (July 2023)

There are many great GTA 5 RP servers for beginners on FiveM, out of which CityLife Roleplay is arguably the best fit for beginners. This is because it enforces a strict set of rules and regulations that not only help in keeping the server chaos-free, but also familiarize newcomers with role-playing.

Some of the most popular GTA 5 RP servers feature well-known YouTubers and Twitch streamers in their members list. These are also known as Whitelisted servers. Joining a Whitelisted server can be complicated as they often require you to submit a detailed application that is thoroughly reviewed by the server's moderators.

Fortunately, CityLife Roleplay is a Non-Whitelisted server and therefore, anyone can join it. However, you must first join its dedicated Discord server before entering the CityLife Roleplay server as a beginner.

After joining it, you will get to read all of its rules and regulations, and then get the chance to create your own custom character. Here, you can tinker with its name, date of birth, height, and more, starting at rank zero.

Upon entering Grand Theft Auto 5's CityLife Roleplay server, you must choose a job for your character from a plethora of options and behave as them at all times. This rule is very important and can only be ignored when directly talking to staff members.

Rules can also be looked-up while playing via the "/guide" command. This can come in handy, especially for newcomers.

Additionally, you must own a microphone of at least decent quality to clearly communicate with the server's other members. This is one of the most vital aspects of roleplaying.

CityLife RP can easily familiarize you with the concept of role-playing. This can also help in later joining popular RP servers like NoPixel, which are better suited for veterans.

It is quite a fun experience and can keep you engaged during the wait for the next game in the series. Although no teasers or trailers have been released by Rockstar Games yet, GTA 6 leaked footage unofficially showcased its gameplay last year.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will have RP servers? Yes No 0 votes