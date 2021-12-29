Which GTA Online vehicle should players use with the Remote Control Unit?

Only a select few vehicles can use the Remote Control Unit in GTA Online, yet even fewer are perfect for the role.

The Remote Control Unit is an exclusive feature in GTA Online. It's part of the Imani Tech series, one of the hottest upgrades in the latest update. Players can only access it once they buy a Vehicle Workshop for their Agency. Currently, only four vehicles can use this particularly useful item.

As the name suggests, GTA Online players can remotely control their vehicles from a great distance. They will be given a first-person view of all the action. All they need to do is decide which vehicle they want to use. Keep in mind that all of them are going to be very expensive.

Which vehicles work best with the Remote Control Unit? Here's what GTA Online players need to know

There is nothing quite like controlling a car from a remote distance. GTA Online players can safely attack other players without putting themselves at risk. However, they need the right vehicles to do the job.

First off, here is the full list of vehicles

The Remote Control Unit only costs $235,000, but the compatible cars will cost even more. GTA Online players can use this device on the following vehicles:

Enus Jubilee ($1,650,000)

($1,650,000) Enus Diety ($1,845,000)

($1,845,000) Buffalo STX ($2,150,000)

($2,150,000) Dewbauchee Champion ($2,995,000)

Players can also upgrade these vehicles with some powerful modifications. For example, they can install some armor plating for defensive purposes. Meanwhile, they can add a machine gun or slick proximity mine. If everything else fails, they can activate the ignition bomb.

What really separates these vehicles is their overall performance. Even if all these cars are fully upgraded, some of them will be one step ahead. This can be a deciding factor in GTA Online lobbies.

A comparison between vehicles

Speed is everything in GTA Online, especially if players need to get somewhere fast. Broughy1322 keeps track of the top speed for every car in the game. Here are the results for each vehicle that can use the Remote Control Unit:

Enus Jubilee (116.75 miles per hour)

(116.75 miles per hour) Enus Diety (117.50 miles per hour)

(117.50 miles per hour) Buffalo STX (126.25 miles per hour)

(126.25 miles per hour) Dewbauchee Champion (124.75 miles per hour)

The Buffalo STX is a clear winner in terms of top speed. Truth be told, only the Champion can directly compete with it. However, the Buffalo STX is considerably less expensive, which gives it the advantage. It also has great acceleration to really get those engines going.

Whenever GTA Online players use their Remote Control Unit, they want to use it on a very fast vehicle. This would allow them to not only perform sneak attacks, but also make a quick escape.

GTA Online players should go for the Buffalo STX

RuggeD_ @RuggeD___ @Ethan_McKibbin_ @uknowenuser @TezFunz2 @NeedForMadnessA The average GTA player isn't skilled enough to actually hit you with more than one free aim rocket. I.e. Buffalo STX can take quite a few Toreador rockets or 12 Oppressor MK2 rockets before you die. Prevents blowing tf up the second you leave your apartment. It's worth 400k. @Ethan_McKibbin_ @uknowenuser @TezFunz2 @NeedForMadnessA The average GTA player isn't skilled enough to actually hit you with more than one free aim rocket. I.e. Buffalo STX can take quite a few Toreador rockets or 12 Oppressor MK2 rockets before you die. Prevents blowing tf up the second you leave your apartment. It's worth 400k.

The Buffalo STX is arguably the best vehicle for the Remote Control Unit. It's much cheaper than the Champion but has a better top speed. As the above Tweet states, it can also take a bunch of rockets before it blows up. The most skilled players can avoid those missiles entirely.

GTA Online players will have to spend a lot of money, but they might as well. The only way to access the Remote Control Unit is to buy the Agency, which is already ridiculously expensive.

