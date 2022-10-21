Rockstar Games recently added Simeon's Showroom and Luxury Autos to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, much to the delight of many players. Rockstar decided to drip-feed new content into GTA Online over the next few weeks, following which the new update added the two new features.

As part of this week's update in GTA Online, there are two new additions at Luxury Autos – Entity XXR and Pfister Neon – for players to buy. A wide range of new cars has also been added to Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport. The podium car this week is the Thrax, which has a resale value of $1,395,000.

GTA Online's Luxury Autos showroom stock is updated this week

Prize Ride - Viseris

Luxury Showcase - Entity XXR, Neon

Simeon Showcase - Zion Classic, Defiler, Tampa, Zombie Chopper, Everon



Complete a Payphone Hit to unlock

- Green Vintage Mummy

Överflöd Entity XXR

Luxury Autos has a two-car showroom that updates its stock weekly. Vehicles displayed cannot be taken for test drives, but they can be purchased. Once bought, the cars will be delivered to the player's garage, with the chosen specifications. This week, one of the cars is Entity XXR.

Entity XXR is a sportscar that was added to GTA Online as part of the Super Sport Series in 2018. The car's looks are inspired by the Koenigsegg One:1 and can be purchased for $2,305,000. It can be customized at Los Santos Customs or in a Vehicle Workshop inside one of the player's owned properties.

The XXR has an impressive straight-line speed thanks to the vehicle's high maximum velocity. The second-highest speed in the game for a stock vehicle, the XXR is on par with several other supercars, including the X80 Proto. The car comes with a rear-wheel drive and a six-speed transmission, along with a stock speed of 105.63 mph (170.00 km/h).

The top speed of the car, once upgraded, is recorded at 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h), with the fastest recorded lap at 1:03.831.

Pfister Neon

This week's second car in the Luxury Autos showroom in GTA Online is Pfister Neon, an electric sports car that costs $1,500,000. The car was added to the game with The Doomsday Heist update back in 2018. Neon's looks are inspired by a variety of Porsche cars and can be customized at Los Santos Customs.

Neon is powered by a battery cell that powers dual motors. Like all electric cars in the game, the car has a silent engine that is only heard in quiet areas, with the radio turned off. The car does boast impressive traction and good acceleration, even if the top speed isn't a match for most cars.

Neon is an all-wheel drive that comes with four gears and has a stock speed of 97.24 mph (156.50 km/h). The car's top speed, once upgraded, is recorded at 114.00 mph (183.46 km/h), with the fastest recorded lap at 1:03.298.

Entity XXR vs Neon

The Entity XXR has a better stock and upgraded top speed compared to the Neon with the latter setting a faster lap. Neither of the vehicles are bulletproof, and comparatively, Neon takes second place when the overall stats are compared. It is also a lot cheaper than XXR, with similar resistance to explosives.

Neon has a better braking system while XXR is ahead in terms of speed, acceleration, and handling. All things considered, Entity XXR is the best choice on paper given the statistical analysis.

It will be the player's affordability that ends up being the deciding factor between the two vehicles since both the Neon and the XXR aren't cheap. Players cannot go wrong with either of the choices, as there are positives with both the cars.

