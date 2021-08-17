Who are the most followed GTA 5 streamers who still play the game?

When ranked by total followers, more than a few GTA 5 streamers on Twitch have found an audience of millions.

Considering the immense popularity of the GTA series, it's no surprise there is a large viewership, and successful GTA 5 streamers cater to a significant portion of Twitch users. Established names like Summit1g and loud_coringa have made a name for themselves on the social media platform.

TwitchMetrics is a reliable source for tracking down the most followed GTA 5 streamers. Remember, they only calculate streamers currently playing the game. This means the likes of xQc will not be on this list, despite their popularity. It only covers active players as of August 2021.

Here are the most followed GTA 5 streamers who regularly play the game

This article mainly covers GTA 5. However, most of these streamers use third-party mods for roleplaying purposes, and rarely play the base game. Nonetheless, they still have a strong following.

1) Summit1g (5,962,337 followers)

One of the biggest names in the community, GTA 5 streamer Summit1g is still very active. He is ranked 14 in overall most followed Twitch channels.

In terms of GTA 5 RP, he is a big name on the NoPixel server. His character is Charles Johnson, who specializes in street cars. Summit1g oftens prefers to let the police chase him during heists, before he inevitably escapes. His superior driving skills are second-to-none among GTA 5 streamers.

2) MzBETRAYAL (2,823,741 followers)

MzBETRAYAL is one of the top-ranking female GTA 5 streamers. She mainly focuses on roleplaying. Despite the frequent shifts in her schedule, she spends several hours on the game.

She is known to use the Grizzly World server. It's one of the more popular roleplay servers, opposite the NoPixel server.

3) loud_coringa (2,257,218 followers)

Currently, Loud_coringa is the most watched GTA 5 streamer on Twitch with over 13 million viewership hours (among the active users). As a Portuguese native, he boasts one of the most active communities outside the United States.

Loud_coringa is one of the top GTA 5 streamers right now, and his viewership has consistently been on the rise. As of August 2021, he is the fastest growing Twitch channel for GTA 5 players.

What helps with his viewership is that he streams on a daily basis. There is consistency to loud_coringa's schedule, so viewers always know when to expect a stream.

4) LITkillah (1,918,438 followers)

Famous Argentine singer LITkillah is not only a successful musician, but also a GTA 5 streamer. Every now and then, he can be found roleplaying the game on his official Twitch channel. It definitely speaks to the popularity of the series, especially its influence on the modern generation.

5) Perxitaa (1,895,199 followers)

The Spanish-speaking streamer specializes in multiple genres. He regularly plays both Minecraft and GTA 5, specifically for roleplaying purposes. Perxitaa often posts videos on his official YouTube channel, which run for several hours. It isn't easy being a GTA 5 streamer, but hard work does pay off.

6) micaylee (1,738,456 followers)

Micaylee is yet another popular female streamer for GTA 5. She is particularly known for her bubbly personality. However, she isn't nearly as active as other GTA 5 streamers, and it's been over a week since she was last seen on Twitch. Micaylee mainly uses FiveM for her GTA roleplaying.

7) MarkitoNavaja (1,671,417 followers)

Big-time football fan Markito Navaja often represents his favorite teams with his jerseys. Sometimes he even roleplays the sports game. He caters to a younger demographic, since he often interacts with children in his streams.

8) okharry (1,557,532 followers)

A Bristol native, this English-speaking GTA 5 streamer is known for his dark approach to comedy. His channel even warns his viewers what to expect before they start watching his videos. He can often be found roleplaying on his main channel. The streamer also listens to drill music.

9) Chap (1,338,148 followers)

Chap is a very busy GTA 5 streamer, given his current schedule. He is best known on the NoPixel server for his character Bryan Chapman. He personally describes himself as a professional racer. Chap also loves to customize his vehicles. Like most popular streamers, he also plays Fortnite on the side.

10) thedanirep (1,044,501 followers)

The Spanish-speaking GTA 5 streamer loves to play the online mode. He mostly performs over-the-top races with his favorite sports vehicles. The fast-talking DaniRep is very animated during his livestreams, and loves to interact with his audience, who are kept at the edge of their seats during every race.

