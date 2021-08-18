Who are the most noble GTA characters?

They say nice guys finish last in the GTA series, yet there are a few with a strong moral code.

Anything that can go wrong in the GTA series always does. When drugs and money are involved, it's a violent struggle for survival. The vast majority of characters only care for themselves or a select few people. Everybody is out for themselves in the GTA series.

Surprisingly, there are rare exceptions to this rule. Most of the "good" characters in GTA aren't necessarily good. They are just a lighter shade of darkness. However, there are some characters that are genuinely noble in their intentions. They almost never engage in destructive vices.

Are there any noble characters in the GTA series?

Nobody plays GTA to obey traffic laws. Everybody is on their worst behavior as they explode vehicles, gun down enemies, and run over civilians. The GTA series is a chaotic mess where rules are meant to be broken. Characters are often morally questionable at best, and downright detestable at worst.

It can be surprising to see non-criminals in the GTA series. It's exceedingly rare, but it's possible. Three characters stand out for their virtuous traits: Floyd Hebert, Julio G, and Milica Bellic.

Floyd Hebert

If most GTA characters are like grizzly bears, Floyd Hebert is a soft teddy plush. Throughout his entire life, Floyd refused to engage in criminal activities. His biggest regret is stealing a pencil when he was a little kid. He truly believes in honest work for a simple life.

Unfortunately for Floyd, he is a complete pushover in GTA 5. He allows Trevor Philips to walk over him like a doormat. Due to his feeble nature, Floyd is often forced into uncomfortable situations. He is very much like his cousin Wade as they live in considerable fear of Trevor.

By the time Floyd does fight back against Trevor, he is killed off-screen. GTA 5 is a miserable experience for the character. At the very least, he did try to regain his dignity by standing up for himself. When confronting his fiancée Debra about her affairs, he finally lets out a curse word.

Julio G

One of the most recognizable stations in GTA San Andreas is Radio Los Santos. Featuring hip hop hits from the 90's, it's a favorite among the Grove Street Families. Despite the lyrical content, the radio host isn't anything like Ryder.

Julio G often preaches about the importance of peace. He encourages viewers to use non-violent methods to deal with everyday problems. Unlike Floyd Hebert, his kindness does not screw him over. It should be noted that Julio G is a real-life radio DJ based in California. He voices himself in GTA San Andreas.

He once explained the differences between rappers and gangsters. The former is just talk, while the latter is all about action. Julio may listen to hardcore gangster rap, but he never condones violence on his program.

Milica Bellic

Although never seen in GTA 4, Milica serves a minor but important role. She is the mother of Niko Bellic, showcasing a more human side to him. Milica expresses regret at how Niko was brought up in a war-torn country. Nonetheless, she is one of the few characters who truly loves him.

Milica doesn't want her son to go down a path of darkness. In her emails, she urges him to make a good living for himself. Milica proves that Niko is not always a terrible person, especially to his family. He doesn't have anything else.

In a heartwarming gesture, Niko will never say anything bad about her in his emails. Even if GTA 4 players choose the negative reply, Niko will ignore it and respond to her gracefully.

The good die young in the GTA series

Ultimately, the GTA morality scale tends to trend downward. The harsh reality is that it's kill or be killed in the criminal underworld. In a span of a second, friends can become foes. Everybody has a dog-eat-dog mentality. That's the way it is in the GTA universe.

There are only a few characters who can be considered non-criminals. The likes of Julio G and Milica Bellic are outstanding examples of decently good people. They never engage in murderous acts of violence, nor do they encourage it. Poor Floyd Hebert gets the short end of the stick here. He is too nice for his own good.

There are times when the GTA series has a heart, which can be surprising to see. Most players simply want to shoot at anything that moves. However, more than a few can appreciate the nicer characters.

Whether they are a joke or meant to be taken seriously, some kind characters leave a bigger impression than one might reckon.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul