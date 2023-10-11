Who voices Jimmy in GTA 5: Danny Tamberelli and his amazing acting skills

One of the best things about Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is that even its supporting cast leaves a lasting impression on players' minds. Most of them are very well-written and voiced by amazing actors who bring them to life. One such character is Jimmy De Santa, the son of the game's protagonist, Michael De Santa, who is voiced by American actor and musician, Danny Tamberelli.

However, Jimmy isn't memorable because of any positive attributes. Instead, players remember his annoying persona, immature behavior, and constant whining, portrayed by his voice actor to perfection. So, let's take a closer look at Danny Tamberelli and his amazing acting skills as Jimmy De Santa in GTA 5.

Jimmy De Santa is voiced by actor Danny Tamberelli in GTA 5

Born on February 8, 1982, Danny Tamberelli made a name for himself through TV shows like The Adventures of Pete & Pete and All That in the 1990s. The actor has been working from a very young age and has even appeared in a few films, such as The Adventures of Huck Finn and The Mighty Ducks.

In fact, he got nominated for the Young Artist Award for Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture for his work in The Mighty Ducks. Tamberelli also has a talent for music and has performed as a bassist for bands like Midnight Spaghetti and Jounce. However, most people know him for his work as Jimmy De Santa in Rockstar Games' 2013 release, Grand Theft Auto 5.

Jimmy is the son of Michael De Santa (voiced by Ned Luke) and is the reason for many of Michael's problems. Jimmy is as lazy as it gets and spends most of his time playing video games in his room. He also has a knack for getting into trouble, which is showcased on multiple occasions through GTA 5 story mode missions and random events.

He doesn't have a job and is dependent on his parents, but blames his father for his shortcomings. While there might be some truth to that, Jimmy is still well aware of his indiscretions and barely makes an effort towards improving.

All of this makes him a pretty annoying individual, albeit in a funny way. Portraying a character of this sort is not an easy job, but Tamberelli managed to do an excellent job. Jimmy ranting about his problems could have easily become tiresome over time, but Tamberelli's portrayal brings a sense of innocence to his ignorant behavior, which is often hilarious.

If players dislike the character, it is because Rockstar Games wanted them to feel this way, and Tamberelli's amazing acting skills got the intended reactions out of them.

That said, Jimmy does have a bit of a redemption arc as well, in which he helps reunite his family close to the end of GTA 5's story mode. He also returned in GTA Online, but there are no indications about Danny Tamberelli reprising his role as Jimmy in Grand Theft Auto 6 at the moment.

