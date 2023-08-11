Catering to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's massive player base is difficult. Since this title is nearly a decade old and a sequel is likely not releasing anytime soon, Rockstar Games frequently adds fresh content to keep users engaged. The latest weekly update did just that and introduced a brand new Adversary Mode, Assault on Cayo Perico, to the game.

Even though it hasn't been too long since its debut, the new Adversary Mode has quickly become popular among players. Hence, in this article, we will be taking a closer look at why Assault on Cayo Perico is one of the best GTA Online Adversary Modes in 2023.

Assault on Cayo Perico: What makes it one of the best Adversary Modes in GTA Online in 2023

Assault on Cayo Perico, introduced with the latest GTA Online weekly update, takes players back to the setting of one of the game's best-paying heists. This Adversary Mode divides players into two groups, Attackers and Defenders, and assigns them specific objectives for the match.

The Attackers are tasked with hacking multiple sets of radars, A and B, located at different points on the Cayo Perico island. The Defenders must prevent them from doing so until the timer runs out.

Up to 30 players can participate, and everyone respawns a couple of seconds after dying, keeping the player count high throughout the match. Additionally, no prerequisites or investments must be made to play it, allowing beginners and veterans to interact with each other in healthy competition.

Hacking radars involves a simple mini-game (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

The match can last long if the Attackers have their way, but it seldom gets boring. Rockstar Games also provides several armored and weaponized vehicles on the island, which anyone can use anytime.

Through August 16, 2023, winners will be paid double the regular amount of cash and RP. Although winning is a little easier for Defenders, Attackers can make additional money by completing Bonus Objectives and looting items marked on the map with the dollar sign.

Complete Bonus Objectives to earn bonus cash (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

This luxury isn't available in many Adversary Modes. Since the primary motivation behind completing tasks is getting rich, Assault on Cayo Perico is a great feature, aiding with that even if players lose.

There are countless Adversary Modes available in the game. However, the simplicity of Assault on Cayo Perico makes it incredibly fun and one of the best in its category today.

Given how the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 still seems quite distant, gamers can enjoy this new addition. For those wondering how to start Assault on Cayo Perico in GTA Online, it can be done via the Rockstar Created jobs list in the Pause Menu.

