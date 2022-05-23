Why the Banshee is the most iconic GTA vehicle

Cars are an essential part of the identity of the GTA series, and this can be clearly seen and felt from the first GTA game as the core gameplay mechanic of the first title revolved heavily around driving cars.

Even though the GTA series has come far from its simple and humble beginning since then, cars are still an important part of the game and have been featured in all the installments. Due to this, various cars have been added to the series to keep the variety of options huge enough to satisfy every player's preferences.

But among the hundreds of cars that have been added to this amazing series, one car has stood the test of time and over the years has gained an iconic reputation among fans of the GTA series. The car is none other than the Banshee.

This article will go through some reasons as to why and how the Banshee has gained this iconic reputation in the GTA community.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Why Banshee is the GTA series' most iconic car

One of the longest running sports car

Nostalgia is a powerful emotion that can have a very deep effect on a person. The Banshee perfectly represents that as it is one of the longest-running cars in the series and has been featured in every major release since Grand Theft Auto 3.

One of the rarest cars that's been featured in both the 3D Universe and the HD Universe, it has also been driven by two different generations of GTA fans as well. The only other car that has achieved this same feat is the Infernus.

Because of this, fans have very fond memories of the Banshee as they have driven this sports car in all of the popular titles in the series.

Memorable design

Players can easily recognize the Banshee just by looking at it, as one of its defining features is the elongated front, which makes it very recognizable.

With its dual exhaust and curvilinear shape, the Banshee resembles a first-generation Dodge Viper RT/10 in Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories.

Whereas in GTA 4, it resembles a second-generation Dodge Viper SR, but with a side-pipe exhaust and a shorter roofline, resembling a third- or fourth-generation Dodge Viper ZB. The interior of the Banshee is restored in the enhanced edition of Grand Theft Auto 5, and it closely mimics that of the Dodge Viper, even down to the vertically aligned speedometers.

All of this makes the Banshee a lethal combination of all of the amazing real-life sports cars, with a unique design that stays in the mind of Grand Theft Auto fans.

Amazing performance

Banshee is one of the fastest sports cars featured in the Grand Theft Auto series, and this claim has been consistently proven in all the titles that have been released since Grand Theft Auto 3.

In San Andreas, the Banshee had the best acceleration out of every car featured in the game and had responsive steering and brakes. Thanks to its 300ci (4.9L) twin-turbocharged V8 paired to a 5-speed gearbox with an FR layout, the Banshee in Grand Theft Auto IV is extremely fast as well.

Most exotic sports vehicles in the game, such as the Super GT, Turismo, and Comet, have identical acceleration and top speeds. According to the data, it has a top speed of 99 mph.

Banshee made a comeback in Grand Theft Auto 5, with improved acceleration and a much greater peak speed. It has the same braking distance as the previous title, but it performs slightly differently. The handling line has also been enhanced slightly. Overall, the car is an excellent choice for a race car.

All of these qualities have worked together harmoniously and have made Banshee one of the most iconic cars in the series, and fans have high expectations for its return in GTA 6.

