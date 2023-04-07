Why did Dr. Friedlander kidnap Labrat in GTA Online The Last Dose story missions

GTA Online's Last Dose story missions feature a complex and compelling narrative that has captivated players since its release. One of these missions' most exciting storyline components is the abrupt and unexpected abduction of Labrat by Dr. Isiah Friedlander, a significant figure in the game's narrative. This event has left many players wondering about the motives behind Dr. Friedlander's actions and why he would resort to such extreme measures. To understand why Dr. Friedlander kidnapped Labrat in GTA Online's The Last Dose story missions, it is necessary to delve deeper into the backstory of these characters.

Dr. Friedlander is a prominent psychiatrist in Los Santos who has treated a crucial main character like Michael De Santa. Labrat, on the other hand, is a brilliant but eccentric chemist who has developed a chaotic new drug that is wreaking havoc in the city.

These two characters become intertwined in a web of deceit and intrigue that drives the narrative of GTA Online's The Last Dose missions and sets the stage for Dr. Friedlander's kidnapping of Labrat. This article explains why Dr. Friedlander got Labrat kidnapped by his goons.

Overview of The Last Dose story missions in GTA Online

After establishing FriedMind Pharmaceutical Corporation, Dr. Isiah Friedlander hired mercenaries to kidnap Labrat, a chemist with specialized knowledge in psychedelics. The GTA Online protagonist and Luchadora rescue Labrat with the help of Fooliganz member Dax, but Friedlander manages to escape and reveals his plans to create a powerful hallucinogenic drug for his psychedelic-assisted therapy business.

Friedlander later takes his new hallucinogen to the Parsons Rehabilitation Center in GTA Online for trials, where the Fooliganz corners him and his mercenaries. The player, Dax, and Luchadora are exposed to the drug and captured by Friedlander's men. Friedlander uses their vulnerability to escape, but Dax captures and tortures one of Friedlander's mercenaries for information.

The player and Luchadora intercept Friedlander's cargo plane at Los Santos International Airport, but Friedlander bails out of the plane using a parachute, escaping capture. These events show Friedlander as an ambitious and ruthless GTA character, willing to use illegal means to achieve his goals of creating a psychedelic-assisted therapy business and achieving fame and recognition.

The reason behind Labrat's abduction

Dr. Isiah Friedlander kidnapped Labrat in GTA Online to use his specialized knowledge and expertise to create a powerful hallucinogenic drug for his business. As Labrat was one of the few chemists with the necessary knowledge, Friedlander saw him as a valuable asset in his plans to create a revolutionary new form of psychedelic therapy.

This action of kidnapping Labrat shows that Friedlander is willing to go to extreme lengths to achieve his goals and is not above using force or coercion to get what he wants. He also displays a lack of concern for Labrat's well-being, viewing him merely as a means to an end rather than a person deserving of respect and autonomy.

Furthermore, Friedlander's plan to create a "temple of peace and sanity" in the jungles of South America and his desire to be a pioneer in psychedelic therapy suggest that he has a superb sense of ambition and a passion for fame and recognition. His willingness to use his stockpile of precursor chemicals and hire mercenaries also suggests that he is not hesitant to engage in illegal activities if they help in advancing his goals.

Poll : Are you a Labrat fanatic? Yeah! He's fun Not really 0 votes