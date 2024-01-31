Why GTA 5's Patriot car should return in GTA 6

The Patriot is one of the longest-running vehicle series in GTA 5 and its multiplayer variant. Rockstar Games first introduced it in Grand Theft Auto: 3. It later appeared in all other titles except for Grand Theft Auto: Advance (2004). The Patriot has always been an NPC car that you can find in random places. However, since Grand Theft Auto 4, it has become more common and often appears on the streets.

The community is eagerly expecting this OG car to return in the future. This article explains why Rockstar Games should add the Mammoth Patriot to GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Why the Mammoth Patriot deserves a comeback in GTA 6

The Mammoth Patriot is one of the most useful vehicles in GTA 5 and its multiplayer variant. It is a four-door SUV that is also capable of going off-road. The vehicle has a wide body, a longer wheelbase, and a huge overall design. These make it very steady on uneven surfaces.

Since Rockstar Games doesn’t allow the Story Mode protagonists to request their personal vehicles anywhere, the Mammoth Patriot becomes one of the best vehicles to acquire when stranded.

It is a heavy-duty vehicle that also has some great customization. However, since NPC cars cannot be permanently retained in Story Mode, most players overlook this aspect. Nonetheless, Rockstar Games should bring back this vehicle in GTA 6 with improved performance and customizations.

Grand Theft Auto Online offers two other variants of the Mammoth Patriot: Mammoth Patriot Stretch and Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec. While the former is a basic vehicle similar to the Patriot, the latter comes with Imani Tech features. Rockstar Games should consider adding these two variants to the upcoming title as well.

The base car is the fastest among the three, with a top speed of 98.25 mph or 158.12 km/h. However, the Strech version has a six-seater capacity, and the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec can withstand up to 12 homing missiles, making it one of the best armored vehicles in GTA Online.

Therefore, the upcoming game should also feature the upgraded versions along with the base model Mammoth Patriot.

Other details about the Mammoth Patriot

The Patriot is based on the real-life GMT800 2003-2006 Hummer H2. It is powered by a longitudinally-mounted double-cam Inline-4 engine and a five-speed transmission box. Although the car weighs 3500 kgs, the all-wheel-drive layout makes it very smooth to drive on all surfaces.

The Mammoth Patriot is one of the fastest vehicles in a straight line and can finish a lap in 1:23.451 minutes. These features make it a worthy vehicle to return in the future. However, one has to wait for the GTA 6 trailer 2 to know whether or not it is in the upcoming game.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want the Mammoth Patriot to return in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes