Why GTA 6 should bring back Niko Bellic

The GTA series is quite famous for its rich storyline, in-depth open-world gameplay, and iconic characters that leave a permanent mark on players. And every time new information is leaked about GTA 6, fans always expect to learn about what characters the game might feature.

Though there’s not any confirmation from Rockstar on this front yet, players are still anxiously waiting to know which familiar faces might return. Niko Bellic, the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 4, is a character many would like to see return in the next installment in the franchise.

With recent leaks suggesting it can happen, let’s learn why players want to see him come back and why it would make sense for Rockstar to do so.

Who is Niko Bellic, and why his inclusion in GTA 6 makes sense

Niko Bellic is beloved by many fans around the globe due to his role in Grand Theft Auto 4. Being the game’s protagonist, he was always portrayed as a serious character with only one aim in life: to make it big and live the American dream.

He is a survivor, having fought many great battles in his past, including the Yugoslavia Wars. During that time, he witnessed and committed many cruel acts, which changed his perception of life, and he became emotionally detached from most things. He also harbored a certain degree of regret and depression because of his tragic past.

Even after the war ended, he spent the next decade working for the European underworld, which led to his imprisonment.

However, in Grand Theft Auto 4, Niko wanted to make a fresh start and moved to Liberty City and met his cousin, Roman Bellic. So many things happen during the game and his time working as a hired gun; he even ends up losing either his cousin or girlfriend in the end (depending on player actions). Regardless of who dies, it appears he leaves the life of a criminal behind at last.

Since the end of GTA 4, the character has been briefly mentioned in both GTA 5 and its online version, most recently in the new Operation Paper Trail added to the latter with The Criminal Enterprises update.

His appearance in GTA 6 makes sense as he was never caught by law enforcement. If the rumors of the title being set in Vice City are true, Niko will perfectly fit the setting as he might have left Liberty City for good and made a fresh start all over again.

With recent leaks suggesting that he will eventually appear in Grand Theft Auto 6, it makes sense to believe that Rockstar had everything planned out from the get-go, which may also explain the Niko Bellic references in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online counterpart.

A new leak suggests that Niko Bellic might return to GTA 6

As things stand currently, players can expect Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks to pop up on the internet every day. A Redditor, GTA_VI_Leak, has shared some new details on a deleted post of his, stating:

“Niko Bellic has never been arrested for his crimes. Stories of the ‘Serb’ are still told from time to time in Liberty City, many news articles mention him, and there is even a nostalgic documentary about him.”

This seems to be true, considering how Rockstar keeps mentioning Niko in Grand Theft Auto Online from time to time. Addressing the character's impact in Liberty City while simultaneously alluding to what his role could be in the next game, the leaker said:

“The actions of GTA IV cause gigantic power shifts in the criminal underworld, and the weakening of almost every faction over the course of the game sets the stage for the Von Crastenburg family to grow so rapidly.“

If this is believed to be true, fans can rejoice as they can expect Niko Bellic to appear in some way in the upcoming title in the series.

Rockstar never shies away from mentioning old characters in their new games, and GTA 6 should be no exception. If the game is going to have some memorable faces, Niko Bellic is one beloved character whose inclusion would make sense. Fans can expect an official announcement or a teaser of the next title soon.

