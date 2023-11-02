Why GTA 6 should have a cameo from GTA 5's Lester Crest

Lester Crest is one of the most iconic characters in the GTA universe. Rockstar Games first introduced him in Grand Theft Auto 5, and he immediately became popular among the fanbase. The character also has prominent appearances and roles in Grand Theft Auto Online. Therefore, it is no surprise that many fans want him to be a part of the upcoming game as well.

While Rockstar Games is reluctant to bring back protagonists in multiple titles, Lester Crest is not a protagonist and has fair reasons to return in future titles. This article explains why the gaming studio should add a cameo of Lester in GTA 6.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

Why Lester Crest will be a great fit for GTA 6’s storyline

Lester Crest is a man of various qualities who has proven his worth multiple times in the game. Many fans consider him the deuteragonist of the game.

He is a computer genius who can get anything done through the internet and related technologies. In Grand Theft Auto 5, Lester helped Michael, Trevor, and Franklin in various activities and heists despite being partially crippled.

One interesting fact about Lester is that he was a reasonably wealthy delinquent in Story Mode. However, Rockstar Games later revealed that by 2019, he had become extremely rich and had more money than he could ever spend.

Lester is also a great mentor. He helped Franklin complete errands multiple times and still guides GTA Online players to progress in the game. Therefore, Rockstar Games should consider bringing him back as a mentor in the upcoming game as well.

Lester could help Jason and Lucia, the two rumored GTA 6 protagonists, start their journey in Vice City. He could also be a mentor for the two and provide them with missions. Lester’s Assassination Missions are some of the most popular and thrilling missions in Grand Theft Auto 5, and many players want similar missions in the next title.

Lester Crest is also a master of disguise. In Grand Theft Auto Online, he disguised himself as Long John Teabag (aka LJT) to control different areas of businesses. Although Lester occasionally meets players in person, he never discloses his altered identity.

Rockstar Games could also bring back Lester as Long John Teabag. LJT is an underground criminal who actively co-operates in your businesses. However, you can never see him in person as he communicates only through texts and phone calls.

This kind of secrecy will be a great fit for the GTA 6 storyline, as Tommy Vercetti also had secret contacts who gave him missions.

