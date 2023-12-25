Why GTA 6 location being Vice City is the best decision made by the developers

The GTA 6 trailer revealed and confirmed several things about the upcoming title, and the game being set in Vice City was the biggest news out of them all. Fans were speculating that Rockstar Games might return to the infamous city, and the developers confirming it in the official video were met with great enthusiasm. However, it looks like the map has been revamped and exponentially expanded.

Picking up Tommy Vercetti's drug empire is an excellent move by the developers for several reasons. While fans have their takes on the subject, there are some things that everyone needs to know about Vice City and why it is perfect for GTA 6.

This article will explore these reasons, examine some of the speculations, and explain why choosing Vice City is a great move by Rockstar Games.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's and the community's opinions.

Vice City is a logical choice of location for GTA 6

Vice City was first introduced when Rockstar Games rolled out Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in 2002. Not only did the game have the first voiced protagonist of the series, Tommy Vercetti, but it also implemented several new features that players had never seen before.

Similar to the recent GTA 5 source code leak, the past Grand Theft Auto 6 hacks hinted towards the developer using a tropical location for the upcoming title. Vice City fits the picture perfectly, as Miami inspired the original map. Now, for several reasons, it was a great move by Rockstar to bring back this map for the next title.

Vice City is a highly unused map with tons of potential

As mentioned, Rockstar Games only used the Vice City map for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Vice City Stories. While the latter did expand the location, quite a bit was left out and not utilized properly.

So, bringing back the iconic location of Vice City for the next title in the series will work heavily in favor of the developers as fans are already familiar with the location, and the main focus can be on further enhancing and expanding the map rather than creating a new one.

Vice City suits the picture and does well with the protagonist's race

Since the Grand Theft Auto 6's protagonist, Lucia, is allegedly a Latino, she will fit perfectly with Vice City's environment. This is mainly because Latinos are the second-largest racial and ethnic group in Florida, where the game is rumored to be based.

On top of that, the GTA 6 voice actor for the character is also from a Latino/Hispanic background, which fits well with the theme.

The trailer also showcased the crazy vibes of the state, which gave fans hope that the game would capture it perfectly. It will be interesting to face random "Florida Man" encounters during free roam.

Other iconic Grand Theft Auto locations have been used a lot

Rockstar has already used most of the iconic maps from other games several times. Liberty City has shown up in both Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto 4. San Andreas has also been used a couple of times in other titles.

Hence, using Vice City was a great decision by the developers as it has lots of potential and unexplored locations. The trailer already suggests that GTA 6 will have a huge map with dry land and water bodies to swamps.

While fans are happy about the upcoming title being set in Vice City, they're also waiting for Rockstar Games to roll out the second GTA 6 trailer soon.

