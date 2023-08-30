Why GTA 6 will be a big success with or without dedicated online servers

The hype around GTA 6 practically ensures that the game is going to sell well, regardless of its online multiplayer status. Players around the world have been asking for a new single-player Grand Theft Auto game since 2013, and the anticipation has only grown as the years progress. Nowadays, Rockstar Games is too big to fail.

Even the divisive GTA Trilogy sold incredibly well despite having some of the worst user reviews on Metacritic today. However, the leaked content for GTA 6 is incredibly promising, and the game has the potential to blow Grand Theft Auto V out of the water. Thus, it's unlikely to suffer from the issues plaguing the recent Rockstar Games remasters.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

GTA 6 is expected to sell incredibly well regardless of its online servers

We might not have an official logo yet, but the leaked stuff is really good (Image via Loopinnu, HDQ Walls)

All mainline Grand Theft Auto games have sold very well. Examples include:

Grand Theft Auto 3: 14.5 million copies

14.5 million copies Grand Theft Auto Vice City: 17.5 million copies

17.5 million copies Grand Theft Auto 4: 25 million copies

25 million copies Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: 27.5 million copies

27.5 million copies Grand Theft Auto 5: 185 million copies

As one can see here, all the mainline games in the series have been very successful. Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto 5 made about $800 million in its first day and over $1 billion in just its first three days. The bar has already been set from the past games, so GTA 6 is at least expected to sell millions of copies.

That said, it could theoretically surpass Grand Theft Auto 5's impressive sales if the marketing and gameplay are brilliant.

Promising gameplay videos

Although actual videos cannot be posted here due to copyright concerns, it's easy enough for readers to find backups online. Whether you're looking at an actual GTA 6 screenshot or video, it's easy to tell that a lot of work has been put into the title.

The game looks surprisingly good in some beta clips. While it might not seem like an AAA title in the footage, it is vital to mention that all those videos are from when it was still in development. It is likely that the final product is going to look much more graphically superior to anything ever seen in the Grand Theft Auto series thus far.

Fan-made renders of the two leaked protagonists (Image via Hossein Diba)

Tons of features were already discovered in leaks, such as:

Jason and Lucia being the protagonists

The game takes place in Vice City

Various World Events are present (like one named Backyard Wrestling Ring)

Various weapons like the standard Pistol or something new like Speargun are in the game

Characters can crouch much lower compared to what was available in GTA 5

WhatUp! appears to be a parody of WhatsApp

Several interiors can be entered, like a diner

Much of the leaked content is fun to watch, so playing it would be even better. Given how long GTA 6 has been in development and the rumored billion-dollar budget, it can easily become a Game of the Year with several accolades to its name.

Online servers would simply be a bonus

A multiplayer mode isn't as important as a new single-player experience from the get-go (Image via Rockstar Games)

The huge success of Grand Theft Auto Online makes it very likely that GTA 6 would have its own multiplayer mode with microtransactions. Many players will probably spend hundreds of hours on the latter game since modern Grand Theft Auto titles tend to have highly detailed single-player campaigns.

Hence, it wouldn't matter if the online servers would be available immediately or become available later, like with Grand Theft Auto 5. Having any servers for multiplayer right away would merely be a bonus, especially if it's tied to some form of GTA RP since Rockstar Games acquired Cfx.re.

Anybody who has paid attention to social media should know that the hype for GTA 6 is unreal. No other game honestly compares on that front, so it would be nigh unthinkable for this title to be anything but a massive success.

Poll : What game mode would you be more excited for? GTA 6 single-player GTA 6 Online 0 votes