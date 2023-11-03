Why GTA Online Agency is the best property investment one can make (2023)

GTA Online business properties are quite expensive, but players should definitely invest in them. One of the best options in this category is the Celebrity Solutions Agency, which can be bought from an in-game website called Dynasty 8 Executive. While most businesses function on the principle of sourcing supplies and selling finished products, this one makes money via Security and VIP Contracts.

These jobs vary in terms of how challenging they are; hence, the Agency offers gameplay variety. For the most part, the aforementioned contracts are relatively easy to complete and pay quite well. Therefore, despite high property costs, the Agency can be very useful in the long run. This article will take a closer look at why buying that business is the best property investment one can make in 2023.

What makes the GTA Online Agency the best property investment one can make (2023)

Rockstar Games introduced the Celebrity Solutions Agency as part of The Contract update in late 2021. You operate it in partnership with popular Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonist Franklin Clinton.

One of the following four Agencies can be purchased in-game from the Dynasty 8 Executive website:

Little Seoul Agency - $2,010,000

- $2,010,000 Vespucci Canals Agency - $2,145,000

- $2,145,000 Rockford Hills Agency - $2,415,000

- $2,415,000 Hawick Agency - $2,830,000

While all of these properties are pretty expensive, Rockstar has discounted them by 40% through November 8, 2023. Regardless of which of these options you opt for, the Agency provides many ways to recoup your investment. One of these methods involves the Security Contracts it offers.

These come in six different types, each of which offers jobs that vary in terms of your objective. Three Security Contracts are always available. From them, you can choose to undertake one of them.

Security Contracts in GTA Online can be completed rather quickly for a decent payout. However, more money can be made by raising the difficulty level before beginning a contract. Professional, Specialist, and Specialist + are the three available difficulty levels.

The first of those three is the easiest. The Specialist+ option, on the other hand, is the hardest. The higher the difficulty, the bigger the payout.

The latest GTA Online weekly update has doubled Security Contract payouts, making these jobs week a good time to grind them. Moreover, doing them more often will open up other avenues to make even more money.

Completing three Security Contracts unlocks Payphone Hits, which are assassination missions. They are quite straightforward and offer bonus money for completing them within 15 minutes and for fulfilling all their additional objectives.

In addition to Security Contracts, the Agency also offers a VIP Contract wherein players help real-life American musician Dr. Dre in recovering leaked data. This content includes some story missions that can be completed in a few hours and pay $1,000,000 at the end.

Some of these missions are mandatory only on the first playthrough, meaning that players can grind the VIP Contract much quicker during replays. That said, a cooldown period is activated each time upon completion of this job.

Lastly, Imani Tech upgrades like a Missile Lock-On Jammer, Remote Control unit, or Armor Plating can be applied to compatible cars in the Agency's vehicle workshop. Considering all these benefits, this is the best property investment one can make in GTA Online in 2023.

It should keep players engaged while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6. However, they must avoid any GTA 6 beta APK links on the internet till more information regarding that game arrives.

Poll : Do you have enough money to afford an Agency in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes