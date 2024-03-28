Why GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist is so underwhelming

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist was one of the highly anticipated updates from The Chop Shop DLC. Despite not being a full-fledged DLC, Rockstar Games promoted it extensively during the release period. However, after just three weeks, the mission lost popularity, eventually becoming underwhelming content.

This article briefly explains why the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update lost its charm.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update missed out on many potentially great opportunities

Before the release of the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update, the player base hoped that Rockstar Games would offer a new business or property. Considering the mission's name, The Cluckin Bell farm was expected to be purchasable property in the game.

However, Rockstar Games neither offered the Cluckin Bell farm for purchase nor made any Cluckin Bell stores accessible for players. Instead, the heist only offers a one-time reward of $500,000 upon completion.

This is disappointing, considering the entire Cluckin Bell Heist takes around an hour to complete. Compared to other money-making methods in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, such as the Cayo Perico Heist and the Dr. Dre VIP Contract, which offer nearly $1 million for the same duration of grinding, the Cluckin Bell Heist falls short in terms of rewards.

Rockstar Games missed another opportunity to improve the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update with the Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor vehicle. If the mission offered the new police cruiser to players for free after its completion, many would have flocked to acquire the vehicle. The Police Gauntlet Interceptor is an excellent vehicle with stylish looks and high top speed.

Instead, Rockstar Games only unlocks the vehicle for purchase after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist. Completing the Slush Fund mission unlocks the vehicle on the Warstock Cache & Carry website, and the Scene of the Crime mission unlocks the trade price.

However, the Police Gauntlet Interceptor is one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online, with a base price of $5,420,000 and a trade price of $4,065,000. As a result, new players are likely to avoid purchasing it. Therefore, instead of giving the Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor to Vincent Effenburger, Rockstar could have also made it available to players.

Last but not least, information about Grand Theft Auto 6 has also impacted the player base. After seeing the GTA 6 leak and the first official trailer, the community is more interested in the upcoming game than in replaying Grand Theft Auto Online. This also includes the Cluckin Bell Heist, and this is another reason it has lost its charm so quickly.

