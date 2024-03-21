5 things the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist did right

Rockstar Games added the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, or simply the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist, on March 7, 2024. It has a relatively short yet enjoyable campaign that puts players up against a coca*ne cartel operating from the Cluckin Bell Farms in Paleto Bay. Despite being very new as of this writing, the heist has already become somewhat of a fan favorite.

In fact, it stands as one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online for beginners as well as veterans. So, this article will offer a look at five things the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist did right.

Decent payout and 4 other things the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist did right

1) Fun missions

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Heist features six-story missions in its campaign. While not all of them are unique, they are quite fun to play through, to say the least. Their difficulty is neither too high nor too low and allows one to enjoy the multiplayer's latest piece of content.

Additionally, its plot is grounded in reality and sticks to the GTA series' core themes, which is a big reason for the positive fan reception. In a nutshell, the Cluckin Bell Heist is simple yet entertaining and is also arguably the best GTA Online update in recent times.

2) Replayability

As stated, not all GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist story missions are entirely unique. However, they do offer replayability to some extent, which can make each playthrough a little different from the last one. For instance, the setup missions for the heist that involve stealing weapons, gear, and a getaway vehicle offer multiple options to choose from.

Furthermore, there are two approaches for its finale - stealthy and aggressive, the selection of which depends on how players complete the last setup mission. Both approaches for the finale offer different challenges, and can keep one engaged as they wait for GTA 6 trailer 2.

3) Decent payout

Completing the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist pays $500,000. Although not as rewarding as The Diamond Casino Heist or The Cayo Perico Heist, it is decent enough considering the fact that this wasn't a major standalone DLC, and has been unlocked from the December 2023 update's drip feed.

A Cluckin Bell Farm Raid replay glitch was also discovered by users that allowed them to repeatedly grind the finale, but Rockstar Games patched it just days before the March 21, 2024, GTA Online weekly update.

Nevertheless, since its campaign is relatively short, one should be able to wrap up its missions and earn the $500,000 payout rather quickly in each replay session.

4) Accessible to beginners

Popular heists like The Diamond Casino and Cayo Perico ones only become accessible after purchasing certain properties. The former requires an Arcade and the latter the Kosatka Submarine. These items are expensive and make the quests inaccessible to most beginners.

Luckily, the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist has no prerequisite. It gets unlocked after a phone call from Vincent Effenburger that is triggered after spending a few minutes in Freemode. Therefore, even beginners can access it and start earning money in the game.

5) Can be played solo

Prior to the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist's launch, the Cayo Perico Heist was the only one that could be played solo. As this online title has, ironically, turned into more of a single-player game of late, the lack of solo heists was a bit of an issue.

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid can also be played in a group for those who want to enjoy the latest heist with friends. However, players who wish to have a go at it alone, possibly in Invite Only sessions to avoid any sort of interference, have the option to do that as well.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you play the Cluckin Bell Heist solo? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion