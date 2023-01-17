Why is GTA Online Gun Van the best thing added to the game yet?

The Gun Van is one of the most recent additions to GTA Online, and it has quickly become part of the game's meta. It is a new business that offers players various types of combat equipment. Although it is not a new concept, it is certainly a distinct addition to the multiplayer game.

This article provides a brief overview of the Gun Van in GTA Online and why it is one of the most useful additions to the game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

What makes the Gun Van one of the best new additions to GTA Online?

The Gun Van is a mobile business that sells unique weapons to players. Rockstar Games introduced it in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

While there are several Ammu-Nation Stores and player-owned armories already in the game, the Gun Van provides a distinct flavor by bringing exclusive items to players via its classified sources. For example, the currently popular Railgun was previously only available to players in specific missions. It was one of the most potent weapons in GTA Online, but players were unhappy about its limited availability.

However, the Gun Van introduced the Railgun in free-roam on the very first day of its release. Players can now buy it from the mobile store and keep it in their arsenal indefinitely. While it is normally priced at $730,000, GTA Online is offering it for $657,00 this week.

Apart from the Railgun, the Gun Van also sells all regular combat items at a lower cost than other weapon stores in GTA Online. The Heavy Sniper, which normally costs $38,150 at the Ammu-Nation Store, is now available for $34,335 at the Gun Van. Similarly, Ammu-Nation sells the Rocket Launcher for $26,250, but the Gun Van sells it for $23,625.

The mobile store also sells other useful weapons that are typically difficult to obtain. Baseball Bats and Molotov cocktails are two examples of weapons that are not available in other stores. Although Merryweather Securities provides Ammo Drops when requested over the phone, there is no guarantee that Molotov cocktails will be included. The Baseball Bat is also a commonly known but hard-to-find weapon that can be obtained from the Gun Van.

The shop offerings will be changed every week. Hence, there is a possibility that it will bring new weapons with the next weekly update in GTA Online.

Since it is a mobile business, Gun Van's location changes every day. While Rockstar Games makes the changes in the background, game data miners have discovered that it can spawn in one of 30 different places. This mobility feature makes the Gun Van a smart choice over other weapon stores in certain situations.

Players can visit the location of the Gun Van to purchase weapons instead of going to their armory or any Ammu-Nation Store. The discounts are also helpful for non-armory players.

