Why does GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC look like the best Winter Update so far?

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC for GTA Online has been getting rave reviews even before its official release, thanks to all the new updates and rewards that Rockstar Games have revealed about this DLC.

Although many topics are still cryptic, such as what exactly the story mode missions will be like or what the Acid Labs will be used for, fans are still fascinated by the upcoming DLC and eager to see what it brings to the game.

This is rather surprising as the GTA Online community is generally critical of Rockstar Games, especially when it comes to DLCs, making this a wholesome and exciting experience to witness.

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC might be the best Winter DLC to date

Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

Until now, whenever Rockstar Games released a Winter DLC, it primarily focused on releasing new bonuses and festive surprises. But with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, not only is it bringing in new deals, but it's also introducing many features and story missions.

This was a welcome change that many players were not expecting to see, but now that it's here, it will likely become one of the best Winter DLCs Rockstar Games has ever released.

What GTA fans can expect from this Winter DLC?

Rockstar Games has revealed some technical, gameplay, and story-related updates that the upcoming DLC will bring to GTA Online. One major highlight is the return of Nervous Ron, a fan-favorite character from GTA 5's single-player storyline.

Furthermore, the introduction of a new character called Dax is expected, who may likely be a Juggalo boss, considering that the Juggalo gang is an important part of this DLC.

Additionally, new vehicles will be added to the game, such as the famous Declasse Tahoma Coupe, which is sure to excite car enthusiasts. Graphical updates such as Ray-tracing reflections and shadows will also arrive with this DLC, likely to greatly improve the game's visual appearance.

Permanent increases in rewards for various jobs present in the game, such as Smuggler's Sell Missions, are also expected. As expected, this is great news for GTA Online grinders who have been eagerly waiting for this.

Once this DLC arrives, Agatha's Casino Missions can be performed solo, allowing fans to earn money in GTA Online without any help.

In general, the majority of this information is just what Rockstar Games has decided to reveal. In reality, there could be even more content to come as they have stated that this will be a multi-part DLC, with additional elements planned to be added to the game over time.

Besides all of these expected additions, there will even be a full-fledged original story mission, with many fans expecting Michael to be featured in GTA Online for the first time. While the latter is purely speculation for now, it has definitely generated plenty of hype within the community.

Conclusion

Thus, the core reason for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC's critical acclaim has to be all of the new updates that Rockstar Games considered introducing after listening to community feedback.

It's fairly apparent that the economy updates and other general quality-of-life updates come from constant fan complaints and recommendations. Furthermore, Rockstar Games knew the expectations were high when it came to Winter DLCs and they certainly delivered a solid product. They managed to achieve this by giving players almost everything that one can expect from a DLC, be it story missions, tripled rewards, and new vehicles.

